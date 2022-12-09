Read full article on original website
Are you someone who spends more time than you'd like to admit Zillow-surfing homes you could never afford filled with amenities you only dream of having?. Somewhere in the back of your mind, you have a list of luxury amenities you'd add to your dream home if you hit the lottery. According to MyMove.com, some of the amenities that luxury buyers in the United States are looking for the most are game and theater rooms, spa-like bathrooms and indoor-outdoor kitchens/pools. Those are all things are things usually found in million-dollar homes and well...that's just not in your budget right now.
It looks like the Wood River Valley may be getting another Snowmagedon. The National Weather Service shared a video of the crazy amount of snow accumulation, and more snow is in the forecast. US National Weather Service Pocatello Shares Video. The video shows snow piling up to around 2 feet...
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Several animals were killed when a cattle truck overturned Sunday evening near Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck crashed a little before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Carey. The 30-year-old driver of the truck was not seriously injured, but seven out of the 45 head of cattle had been killed when deputies arrived. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the driver told deputies he had moved over to avoid a head-on crash with a car. The sheriff's office noted there were no witnesses and no other vehicles found at the location. The driver, from Cut Bank, Montana was wearing a seat belt.
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced road closures about 20 miles north of Ketchum on Sunday after an avalanche covered parts of Highway 75. The post Avalanche closes Highway 75 near Ketchum appeared first on Local News 8.
