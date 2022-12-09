ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Has no Kind Words for Ex Husband Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is finally speaking on the media frenzy her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle has been part of. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that explores Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship before marriage, as royals, and now living in America, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and son-in-law's headline-making romance. While she gushes over them, she doesn't share the same sentiments about her ex. Meghan and her father have been estranged for years since he began speaking to the press amid her relationship with Harry.
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date

Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Glamour

Meghan Markle’s Friends Asked Her If Prince Harry ‘Was Worth This’

There are a lot of perks that come with dating a prince—the palace, the tiaras, the personal staff—but it's not all Disney dreams and Netflix movies starring Vanessa Hudgens. We learned as much when Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016. For some of Markle's friends, Harry's title was more “red flag” than “fairy tale.”
buzzfeednews.com

Meghan Markle Said The Palace Told Her Not To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding

The Palace told Meghan Markle not to invite her niece to her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The six-part show, which gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the royal couple’s lives, dropped the first three episodes Thursday; the final three will be released on Dec. 15.
Elle

Harry & Meghan Reveals Exactly How Prince Harry Proposed to Meghan Markle

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Before Prince Harry decided to propose to Meghan Markle in November 2017, the royal heir had tried-and-true long-term relationship collateral to depend upon: a dog. In the new docuseries Harry & Meghan, the prince jokes that he wasn’t positive the Suits actress would accept his engagement ring, but he figured odds were in his favor given that Guy, Markle’s pet beagle, was staying at his place. “She’d already moved Guy over,” Harry said. “So I had Guy as a hostage.” In the series, part of the couple’s headline-making deal with Netflix, the couple reveals their full engagement story, including the important role Guy got to play during the proposal.
RadarOnline

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Rumors Their Desire For 'Privacy' Lead To Megxit

After the drop of their Netflix tell-all, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed rumors that their decision to move from the UK to California and quit their Royal duties was over a desire for more "privacy," RadarOnline.com has learned.The statement from the couple's global press secretary dispelled claims made by critics, who viewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to pursue the Netflix docuseries as hypocritical.Following the release of the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, viewers have expressed mixed opinions of the documentary and its subjects. In the three episodes released so far, Meghan, 41, and Prince...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Candidly Reveals First Impression Of 'Handsome' Prince Harry

Doria Ragland's son-in-law isn't your ordinary addition to the family. During the second episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the actress' mom reflected on first learning of her daughter's blossoming romance and when she was first introduced to the Duke of Sussex."My name is Doria and I'm Meghan's mom, and um, the last five years have been challenging. Yeah," Doria began to share.PRINCE HARRY COMPARES 'PHYSICAL HARASSMENT' LATE PRINCESS DIANA ENDURED TO 'ONLINE' ABUSE MEGHAN MARKLE NOW SUFFERS: 'IT IS THE HUNTER VERSUS THE PREY'When asked how it feels to be talking about the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland admits last five years have been 'challenging'

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland says the last five years since she met and married Prince Harry have been amongst the most “challenging” of her life. The Duchess of Sussex's mum has spoke out for the first time about the attention on her daughter's relationship with the royal, and she revealed she was "ready to have my voice heard" as she appears in the couple's explosive 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix documentary.
OK! Magazine

Royals Won't Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries, Predicts Monarchy Insider: 'It's Business As Usual'

Unbothered! Despite the Thursday, December 8, premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries quickly approaching, a royal confidante insisted members of the monarchy are taking a "business as usual approach" in the coming days."We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic," stated the insider, knocking down claims that the royals were in the midst of "crisis talks" over the situation.The source acknowledged King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are "wearied" by the Sussexes' Hollywood ventures, but as a second insider noted, "It's likely to be a difficult few weeks...
