Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14, 2022; there are currently 941 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,649 attributed to COVID-19.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO