Virginia State

Manchin announces $167k for Generation West Virginia’s Newforce program

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its Newforce program. Newforce is a technology skills training course preparing underemployed West Virginians with no coding experience for their first career in the technology industry. The program also connects job...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Amber Alert issued for 6 year old girl

Ona, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia has issued an amber alert for Mila Carf, age 6, abducted by her non-custodial mother, Shana Carf, on December 13. Authorities believe they are traveling in a white 2014 4-door Toyota corolla, West Virginia, registration 33g810. The child is believed to be in...
ONA, WV
WVDEP sends out survey to expand dilapidated properties program

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has launched an online survey asking county and municipal leaders about their plans and goals for dealing with dilapidated buildings. WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward states the survey will help officials make decisions about community funding during the Dilapidated...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

