DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 941; No deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14, 2022; there are currently 941 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,649 attributed to COVID-19.
Manchin announces $167k for Generation West Virginia’s Newforce program
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its Newforce program. Newforce is a technology skills training course preparing underemployed West Virginians with no coding experience for their first career in the technology industry. The program also connects job...
Amber Alert issued for 6 year old girl
Ona, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia has issued an amber alert for Mila Carf, age 6, abducted by her non-custodial mother, Shana Carf, on December 13. Authorities believe they are traveling in a white 2014 4-door Toyota corolla, West Virginia, registration 33g810. The child is believed to be in...
Deadline approaching for high school students interested in becoming WV teachers to apply for $40,000 scholarship
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – High school seniors aspiring to become teachers in the Mountain state have until December 31 to apply for the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program scholarship. The scholarship provides up to $10,000 annually for 25 new scholars from a national applicant pool. The program is designed to...
WVDEP sends out survey to expand dilapidated properties program
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has launched an online survey asking county and municipal leaders about their plans and goals for dealing with dilapidated buildings. WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward states the survey will help officials make decisions about community funding during the Dilapidated...
Attorney General Morrisey asks FCC to put in Anti Robotext Protections in place
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission supporting their proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages. The FCC proposes requiring mobile wireless providers to block text from invalid,...
