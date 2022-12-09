ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday

It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hot 99.1

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Giving or Getting a Gift Card? Know New NY Gift Card Laws

On December 10, 2022, it is no longer legal for gift card companies to charge fees and limit expiration dates in New York state. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that protects consumers from "exploitative gift card practices". According to Secretary Robert J. Rodriguez,. The law prohibits gift card fees and...
Hot 99.1

The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?

What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe

Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Liquor Stores Can Open And Sell Alcohol On Christmas Day In New York State

If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.
Hot 99.1

Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In NY? Yes & No

Every time it snows in Upstate New York you see that driver: snow piled high on the car, maybe a little porthole scraped and cleaned off just enough to see out of the front window, desperately trying to get to work on time after doing the bare minimum. And good...
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy