There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO