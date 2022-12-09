Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
These Were The Capital Region’s 10 Most Read News Stories Of 2022
With 2023 days away, many are reflecting on the top stories of the year. 2022 continued the turbulent trend of the past few years. We saw the death of a beloved monarch, the Oscar's slap, the invasion of Ukraine, record breaking gas prices, Wordle, Tom Brady's retirement, unretirement, and divorce...
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace
The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday
It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
Everything You Need to Know About New York’s New Space Heater Law
Do you use a space heater? Have you started to rely on it to keep you and your family warm because oil and gas prices are still so high? There are safety measures that you should take whenever you use that space heater. There is a new law that will...
Giving or Getting a Gift Card? Know New NY Gift Card Laws
On December 10, 2022, it is no longer legal for gift card companies to charge fees and limit expiration dates in New York state. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that protects consumers from "exploitative gift card practices". According to Secretary Robert J. Rodriguez,. The law prohibits gift card fees and...
This Dessert Rated 9.4 at DeFazio’s In Troy, Time Is Running Out to Order
Folk's from the Capital Region have been bragging about DeFazio's Import store for more than 70 years and the legendary pizzeria next door for over 3 decades. Head to 264 and 266 4th Street in Troy for mouth watering pizza, pasta and calzones. Don't wait too long on the dessert though, soon it won't be available.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
Round 2: The Capital Region Is Days Away From Another 8″ Of Snow?
After a very mild November, December is finally bringing winter to Upstate New York. Over the weekend, the Capital Region received its first significant snow of the season. From now until April, it’s shovels out and windshield wipers left sticking up to avoid freezing. Love the snow or hate...
Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe
Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
Coldest Job in New York? Watch Forest Rangers Train for Ice Rescues
Some peoples biggest fear when it comes to winter is falling through ice on a lake. Whether it's a realistic fear or not, there are always crews ready to come to the recue if it does happen. It might make you wonder, how do you even train for something dangerous...
Last Minute Shopper? See Updated Hours for NY Stores Through Christmas Day
We have nearly 2 weeks left to hit the stores and find the perfect gifts for those on our lists. Before you know it it will be last minute shopping season and panic will set in. Let's try to ease some of those stresses and plan ahead. Here are the updated New York store hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
Legendary Capital Region ‘Pub’ Closing After 50 Years
Ask anyone in the Capital Region where to get the best pizza and have a great meal and they would mention this legendary restaurant in Watervliet. It is the end of an amazing run, a fifty-year run to be exact. The owners said it was time. The Purple Pub is...
Liquor Stores Can Open And Sell Alcohol On Christmas Day In New York State
If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.
New York State Police Warning, This Is Dangerous for Your Child
My son is now 20-years-old but I remember the day he was born as if it were yesterday. What I recall is leaving the hospital with the doctors and nurses saying "good luck"! Good luck? There were no further instructions but I started by getting him home safely. The New...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In NY? Yes & No
Every time it snows in Upstate New York you see that driver: snow piled high on the car, maybe a little porthole scraped and cleaned off just enough to see out of the front window, desperately trying to get to work on time after doing the bare minimum. And good...
