restonnow.com
Development proposals in Reston push for more housing, less office
Nearly a dozen proposals to possibly open up Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan for land use changes to allow development in specific areas of Reston and Herndon are moving forward. The requested changes largely circle around a common theme: aging office buildings are no longer competitive and more housing stock...
fox5dc.com
Prince William Co. board votes in favor of land use charter for data center
MANASSAS, Va. - The Prince William County board has voted in favor of a land use charter for the development of a data center in the Manassas area. Officials say each chapter of the comprehensive plan was approved by a 5-2 vote during a late-night meeting that ended early Wednesday morning.
restonnow.com
Tweaks sought for major Aurora Station at Dulles development near Innovation Metro
A major mixed-use development near the Innovation Center Metro station could see some tweaks, if Fairfax County approves changes requested by developer Pomeroy Companies. The applicant behind Aurora Station at Dulles is seeking more flexibility in the previously approved residential makeup in eight planned land bays on nearly 21 acres of the 39-acre property, which is bounded by Frying Pan Road, Sunrise Valley Drive and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
restonnow.com
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
restonnow.com
Education funding, authority to lower speed limits among Fairfax County’s 2023 legislative priorities
Fairfax County is seeking more state support for education, a return of $39 million for regional transportation projects and more in its recently approved legislative priorities for next year. At a meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors approved the adoption of the county’s 2023 legislative programs for both state...
restonnow.com
Lack of “destination” retail at future Herndon Metro development worries town council
The area immediately surrounding the Herndon Metro Station could soon be activated. At a meeting last Tuesday (Dec. 6), the council reviewed developer Penzance’s scaled-back plan for a nearly 4.3-acre area at 555 Herndon Parkway. The proposed development would have a one-tower building and a mid-rise building with a...
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
All-Day I-95 Toll Lanes Proposed — Northern Virginia leaders, including Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, say the I-95 Express Lanes should be open to both northbound and southbound drivers throughout the day. The lanes currently only operate during rush hours, with drivers going into D.C. in the morning and going out during the afternoon. [NBC4]
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
restonnow.com
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1
It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Proposed Rapp Sign Ordinance treats all Political signs as ‘Temporary'
The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors got its first chance to comment on a draft sign ordinance recommended by the Planning Commission at its December meeting last Monday. County Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr. and County Attorney Arthur L. Goff had both worked to create the draft ordinance that went before the Planning Commission, and after detailed planning commission review and changes, presented it to the board. Draft Rapp Sign Ordinance by Chuck Jackson on Scribd The county first began re-working its sign ordinance in 2018, in response to the 2015 Supreme Court case Reed v. Town of Gilbert ruled that localities cannot regulate signs based on their content. "Basically, if you...
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
WSET
After no pickups in weeks, trash piles up on Va. community's streets, attracting wildlife
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Trash is piling up on the streets of a community in Virginia after residents say no one has picked up the garbage since late November. WJLA spotted wildlife including squirrels and even turkey vultures picking at the trash in the large London Towne community of Centreville, and many bags have holes in them as a result.
NBC Washington
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
theriver953.com
News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters
Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
bethesdamagazine.com
These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses
The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
