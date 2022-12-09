ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Development proposals in Reston push for more housing, less office

Nearly a dozen proposals to possibly open up Fairfax County’s comprehensive plan for land use changes to allow development in specific areas of Reston and Herndon are moving forward. The requested changes largely circle around a common theme: aging office buildings are no longer competitive and more housing stock...
RESTON, VA
Tweaks sought for major Aurora Station at Dulles development near Innovation Metro

A major mixed-use development near the Innovation Center Metro station could see some tweaks, if Fairfax County approves changes requested by developer Pomeroy Companies. The applicant behind Aurora Station at Dulles is seeking more flexibility in the previously approved residential makeup in eight planned land bays on nearly 21 acres of the 39-acre property, which is bounded by Frying Pan Road, Sunrise Valley Drive and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far

The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
ASHBURN, VA
Morning Notes

All-Day I-95 Toll Lanes Proposed — Northern Virginia leaders, including Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, say the I-95 Express Lanes should be open to both northbound and southbound drivers throughout the day. The lanes currently only operate during rush hours, with drivers going into D.C. in the morning and going out during the afternoon. [NBC4]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Luxury of a different kind is coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1

It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington

On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Proposed Rapp Sign Ordinance treats all Political signs as ‘Temporary'

The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors got its first chance to comment on a draft sign ordinance recommended by the Planning Commission at its December meeting last Monday. County Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr. and County Attorney Arthur L. Goff had both worked to create the draft ordinance that went before the Planning Commission, and after detailed planning commission review and changes, presented it to the board. Draft Rapp Sign Ordinance by Chuck Jackson on Scribd The county first began re-working its sign ordinance in 2018, in response to the 2015 Supreme Court case Reed v. Town of Gilbert ruled that localities cannot regulate signs based on their content. "Basically, if you...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury

A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters

Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
STRASBURG, VA
These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses

The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

