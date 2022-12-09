Former Early ISD teacher’s aide arrested for child sex crimes, accused of recording multiple students

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Early ISD teacher’s aide has been arrested on several child sex crime charges for allegedly having improper relationships with and recording multiple students.

Justin Robinson was taken into custody Thursday for Online Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student, Possession of Promotion of Lewd Visual Material Depicting a Child, Invasive Visual Recording, and Indecency with a Child following an investigation that began in September.

Early Police Chief David Mercer told KTAB and KRBC Robinson is accused of engaging in sexual activity with at least two students off campus and recording the students without consent multiple times during the Spring and Summer months.

Robinson was suspended as soon as a parent of one of the students learned of what was happening and made an outcry, according to Chief Mercer, who says Robinson was terminated from employment during the investigation.

Investigators are looking for additional evidence by interviewing witnesses and executing search warrants on social media accounts and electronic devices. Additional charges could be issued.

Robinson was booked into the Brown County Jail, where he remains held on bonds totaling $400,000.

KTAB and KRBC are waiting to confirm his mugshot before including it in this article.

Early ISD has declined to issue a statement on Robinson’s arrest at this time.

No further information has been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.