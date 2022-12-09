ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man wanted in Louisiana murder arrested in Akron, US Marshals say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said they arrested 50-year-old man Tuesday wanted for a Louisiana murder. According to a news release, Romalic Nash Sr. is accused in the deadly shooting of Stacy Boudreaux, 52. The task force said Nash was shooting an assault rifle at a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man accused of murdering of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Prince John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cleveland police...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man critically injured in Akron stabbing, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening after being critically injured in a stabbing. Akron police said officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Buchtel Ave. around 7:25 p.m. According to police, officers were initially given the wrong address,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

New Jersey woman leads North Royalton police on chase

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Jersey woman was arrested by North Royalton police early Tuesday morning after she allegedly failed to stop when an officer tried to pull her over speeding. North Royalton police said Iris Cartagena was spotted going around 53 mph in a 25 mph zone...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy