Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Man wanted in Louisiana murder arrested in Akron, US Marshals say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said they arrested 50-year-old man Tuesday wanted for a Louisiana murder. According to a news release, Romalic Nash Sr. is accused in the deadly shooting of Stacy Boudreaux, 52. The task force said Nash was shooting an assault rifle at a...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man accused of murdering of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Prince John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cleveland police...
Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for daughter accused of stabbing parents at their North Ridgeville home
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The 34-year-old Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last week remains in jail after a judge set her bond at $240,000 in Elyria Municipal Court Monday. Emily Deese is charged with felonious assault and attempted murder. The...
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
See the damage: Teen arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into house
A 17-year-old has been arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase and crashing into the basement of a Cleveland home Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
842 Kias, Hyundais reported stolen in Cuyahoga County over last 2 months
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials said more than 840 Kias and Hyundais were stolen here over the last two months. The vast majority of those thefts — 674 — happened in Cleveland. Ryan Bokoch with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s crime strategies unit said Kias and...
Police pursuit ends with stolen Hyundai crashing into basement of Parma home
A Hyundai Elantra alleged to be stolen by a 17-year-old male crashed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, according to Parma police.
Austintown police asking for help in shoplifting investigation
Police in Austintown released several surveillance images of two men in hopes that someone recognizes them.
whbc.com
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in Akron stabbing, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening after being critically injured in a stabbing. Akron police said officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Buchtel Ave. around 7:25 p.m. According to police, officers were initially given the wrong address,...
cleveland19.com
New Jersey woman leads North Royalton police on chase
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Jersey woman was arrested by North Royalton police early Tuesday morning after she allegedly failed to stop when an officer tried to pull her over speeding. North Royalton police said Iris Cartagena was spotted going around 53 mph in a 25 mph zone...
Ohio police investigate attempted luring after bus stop incident
Elyria City Schools posted an alert on its Facebook page after a student was reportedly approached by a car at the bus stop Friday.
Resident concerned after witnessing amateur garbageman at work: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 25, a confused passerby called police after observing the driver of a black sedan going down Deer Path Drive, picking up trash and dumping it into his vehicle. An arriving officer was unable to locate the amateur garbageman. Drunken driving: Prospect Drive. On Nov. 25, police were dispatched...
Snooping teens arrested for criminal trespassing and theft: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 13, police were dispatched to an Edgerton Road address regarding a breaking-and-entering call. An arriving officer observed three teenagers -- two boys and one girl -- running from the building and getting into a tan Ford SUV. The teenagers admitted to just looking inside the abandoned building; however,...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police have new way for public to learn about crime
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police and LexisNexis Risk Solutions are working together to provide a new way for residents to stay informed about crime in Garfield Heights. The city now has an online crime map called Community Crime Map. According to Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye,...
Car crashes into Cleveland home, police on scene
A police chase ended with a car in the basement of a Cleveland home Monday morning.
Man accused of raping Mahoning County deputy enters plea in unrelated case
Rondell Harris, 33, of Cleveland, entered a guilty plea before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas to a charge of disrupting public service.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
Comments / 9