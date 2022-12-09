ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecitymenus.com

Carrollton Welcomes Shine Time Express Car Wash

Shine Time Express Car Wash is bringing the community an upgraded car wash experience. From a laser show car wash to a license plate recognition system, husband and wife team Bryan and Jennifer Nixon have accomplished a major renovation along with adding brand new equipment to the existing building shell. The couple says, “We ripped the old track out and put in a new setup: it’s a brand new chain, rollers, along with the entire wash system itself.”
CARROLLTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange to Host Birthday Celebration Event on Lafayette Square

The City of LaGrange is hosting a birthday celebration event Friday, December 16th at NOON on Lafayette Square in downtown LaGrange. The community is invited to attend. Current and former city leaders will lead the celebration of LaGrange’s incorporation 194 years ago. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828.
LAGRANGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Countdown to Noon on New Year’s Eve at The Avenue Peachtree City

The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is saying goodbye to 2022 and kicking off the new year with Noon Year’s Eve—a family-friendly celebration and countdown to noon on New Year’s Eve. The celebration is set to be held on Saturday, December 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thecitymenus.com

UWG, Newnan cut ribbon on alumna-designed sculpture on LINC trail

The University of West Georgia and the city of Newnan recently unveiled a sculpture designed by a recent UWG alumna that will enhance a place of connection and community-building in Newnan. Standing more than 6 feet tall, the piece of art has found a permanent home on the LINC, a...
NEWNAN, GA
Eater

Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens

The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thecitymenus.com

CHS senior named Coca-Cola Scholarship semifinalist

Carrollton High School senior Syndey Cumby has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar. If chosen, Sydney will receive a $20,000 college scholarship. According to The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola...
CARROLLTON, GA
WTVM

Chipotle opens first location in LaGrange

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency receives $1.54M grant to increase road safety. Columbus City Council honors retiring member after nearly 30 years of service. Clouds, maybe a few peeks of sun Tuesday if we're lucky. Rain chances go sky high Wednesday PM through early Thursday.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
ValueWalk

Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?

Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon

STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy