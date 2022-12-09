The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO