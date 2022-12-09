Read full article on original website
thecitymenus.com
Carrollton Welcomes Shine Time Express Car Wash
Shine Time Express Car Wash is bringing the community an upgraded car wash experience. From a laser show car wash to a license plate recognition system, husband and wife team Bryan and Jennifer Nixon have accomplished a major renovation along with adding brand new equipment to the existing building shell. The couple says, “We ripped the old track out and put in a new setup: it’s a brand new chain, rollers, along with the entire wash system itself.”
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to Host Birthday Celebration Event on Lafayette Square
The City of LaGrange is hosting a birthday celebration event Friday, December 16th at NOON on Lafayette Square in downtown LaGrange. The community is invited to attend. Current and former city leaders will lead the celebration of LaGrange’s incorporation 194 years ago. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828.
thecitymenus.com
Countdown to Noon on New Year’s Eve at The Avenue Peachtree City
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is saying goodbye to 2022 and kicking off the new year with Noon Year’s Eve—a family-friendly celebration and countdown to noon on New Year’s Eve. The celebration is set to be held on Saturday, December 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
thecitymenus.com
UWG, Newnan cut ribbon on alumna-designed sculpture on LINC trail
The University of West Georgia and the city of Newnan recently unveiled a sculpture designed by a recent UWG alumna that will enhance a place of connection and community-building in Newnan. Standing more than 6 feet tall, the piece of art has found a permanent home on the LINC, a...
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
Eater
Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens
The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
thecitymenus.com
University of West Georgia surprises all graduation attendees with free basketball tickets
The University of West Georgia provides memorable experiences for those who attend one of the institution’s graduation ceremonies: from awarding honorary degrees to canine companions to students graduating remotely via robot. That tradition continued Saturday, as all attendees of one Commencement ceremony – more than 3,000 people – left...
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline
There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
thecitymenus.com
CHS senior named Coca-Cola Scholarship semifinalist
Carrollton High School senior Syndey Cumby has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar. If chosen, Sydney will receive a $20,000 college scholarship. According to The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola...
WTVM
Chipotle opens first location in LaGrange
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency receives $1.54M grant to increase road safety. Columbus City Council honors retiring member after nearly 30 years of service. Clouds, maybe a few peeks of sun Tuesday if we're lucky. Rain chances go sky high Wednesday PM through early Thursday.
'It's going to be missed' | Disco Kroger closes its doors Friday
ATLANTA — It's the end of an era for the Atlanta icon known as Disco Kroger. The store, which got its name from the former neighboring club "The Limelight," closed its doors Friday. It was a bittersweet day for shoppers and employees who grew up with the Kroger that...
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
ValueWalk
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?
Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
Henry County Daily Herald
Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon
STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
Family, friends and community members wearing red, white and black sat at a solemn gathering Saturday as they faced a br...
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership
Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.
Family, friends remember 77-year-old woman stabbed to death at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — “Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” said Michael Bowles. Those are emotional words from a son whose heart is broken. Michael Bowles is still grasping the fact that his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, is gone.
