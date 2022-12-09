Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SFGate
Man Fatally Stabbed On Market Street In October Identified
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man fatally stabbed on Market Street in San Francisco in October was identified Tuesday by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 44-year-old Otis Patterson. San Francisco police on Monday had announced the arrest of Christopher Redinger, 37, in connection with the killing of Patterson in a...
SFGate
1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning
OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
SFGate
14-Year-Old Injured In Gang-Related Shooting
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting they called gang related, in which a 14-year-old boy was injured Monday. Deputies responded to a 5:30 p.m. report of a shooting at Andy's Unity Park at Moorland and West Robles avenues. They found the teen who had been shot and...
SFGate
Boy Slain, Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) A boy was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
SFGate
Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found
BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
SFGate
Water Main Break Leaves Residents Without Water
A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred at Summerfield Road and Carrissa Avenue just before 4 a.m. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic...
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
Student-friendly Durant food court in Berkeley reopens after remodel
Cal students love this place because it has affordable food for college students.
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
SFGate
Supervisors Adopt New Building Codes To Require Electric Appliances
Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma.
Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
San Francisco school issues warning after lead found in its water fountains
Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School students are being told not to drink from any fountains.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
SF wants to follow NYC in treating mentally ill people against their will
New York City agencies will involuntarily hospitalize more mentally ill individuals who refuse treatment.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
A car-free Embarcadero? These San Francisco organizers are serious about it.
Two key politicians have already signaled support for a still-faraway "Grand Embarcadero."
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
