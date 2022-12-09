ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Man Fatally Stabbed On Market Street In October Identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man fatally stabbed on Market Street in San Francisco in October was identified Tuesday by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 44-year-old Otis Patterson. San Francisco police on Monday had announced the arrest of Christopher Redinger, 37, in connection with the killing of Patterson in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning

OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

14-Year-Old Injured In Gang-Related Shooting

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting they called gang related, in which a 14-year-old boy was injured Monday. Deputies responded to a 5:30 p.m. report of a shooting at Andy's Unity Park at Moorland and West Robles avenues. They found the teen who had been shot and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Boy Slain, Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting Friday Night

OAKLAND (BCN) A boy was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found

BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Water Main Break Leaves Residents Without Water

A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred at Summerfield Road and Carrissa Avenue just before 4 a.m. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Supervisors Adopt New Building Codes To Require Electric Appliances

Most new residential construction in Sonoma County will have all electric appliances, after the board of supervisors voted to implement updated state building codes. The California Model Building Codes require residences and commercial structures to have solar panels and energy storage as well as all-electric appliances, with the exception of cooktops, according to a news release from Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy