1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting on Detroit's west side, police said
A triple shooting on the city’s west side has killed one person and injured two others on Tuesday evening, authorities said. According to Detroit police, the fatal shooting occurred in the area of Rutherford and Curtis Streets
Tips wanted in case of man shot, run over after getting out of car on Detroit's west side
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Wednesday announced a $2,500 cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Melvin McMillion on October 13, 2022.
Detroit News
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
Detroit News
1 dead, 3 hurt in Detroit shooting, stabbing
Detroit police are investigating separate shooting and stabbing incidents Tuesday night that left one person dead and three others injured. Officers were called to Rutherford near Curtis on the city's west side around 7:08 p.m. on a report of gunfire, Detroit police Sgt. Jordan Hall said. They found three people...
Argument leads to gunfire on Detroit's northwest side, police asking for tips to ID suspects
The search is on for a group of suspects involved in a shooting that stemmed from an argument on Detroit’s northwest side Monday night. The suspects were seen fleeing in a Chevy Malibu.
fox2detroit.com
1 employee shot, killed during fight at Highland Park plant
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was shot and killed at a Highland Park automotive supplier plant Wednesday morning. Police responded to the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. after the shooting was reported. According to police, multiple employees were fighting inside the plant. That fight spilled outside.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
1 dead in shooting outside plant in Highland Park following group fight
One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside an auto parts plant in Highland Park Wednesday morning.
Detroit News
State police probe Tuesday shooting on I-696 in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills ― Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday on Interstate 696 at Farmington Road. Troopers received a call about the incident at about 8 p.m., officials said Wednesday. The caller told police that a red Chevrolet Equinox and a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup were involved....
fox2detroit.com
Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
Police are still searching for suspects nearly a month following a deadly shooting outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar. They’re asking for tips in locating a person of interest.
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
The Oakland Press
Hazel Park workplace murder suspect to stand trial
A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Hazel Park has been order to stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 26, of Sterling Heights is charged the fatal shooting of Raphael Scott-French, 27, of Clinton Township on Oct. 21. Hazel Park 43rd District Judge...
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
1 dead, multiple people injured, police investigating after Chesterfield Township crash
One person has died following a crash that injured multiple people at a 26 Mile Rd. intersection at Northern Macomb County. Police are still investigating.
Flint police investigating critical shooting
FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
Man pleads guilty to buying gun used to kill Michigan police officer
DETROIT – A 26-year-old man accused of purchasing a gun for a friend who later used it to kill a Detroit police officer earlier this year has pleaded guilty in the case, The Associated Press reports. Sheldon Avery Thomas, 26, faces up to two years in federal prison after...
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
