Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 3 hurt in Detroit shooting, stabbing

Detroit police are investigating separate shooting and stabbing incidents Tuesday night that left one person dead and three others injured. Officers were called to Rutherford near Curtis on the city's west side around 7:08 p.m. on a report of gunfire, Detroit police Sgt. Jordan Hall said. They found three people...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 employee shot, killed during fight at Highland Park plant

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was shot and killed at a Highland Park automotive supplier plant Wednesday morning. Police responded to the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. after the shooting was reported. According to police, multiple employees were fighting inside the plant. That fight spilled outside.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State police probe Tuesday shooting on I-696 in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills ― Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday on Interstate 696 at Farmington Road. Troopers received a call about the incident at about 8 p.m., officials said Wednesday. The caller told police that a red Chevrolet Equinox and a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup were involved....
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Hazel Park workplace murder suspect to stand trial

A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Hazel Park has been order to stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 26, of Sterling Heights is charged the fatal shooting of Raphael Scott-French, 27, of Clinton Township on Oct. 21. Hazel Park 43rd District Judge...
HAZEL PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police investigating critical shooting

FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
FLINT, MI

