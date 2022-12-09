ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CatTime

Enlarged Gums in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGB5E_0jdA8aQa00

(Learn more about enlarged gums in cats. Picture credit: DjelicS / Getty Images)

Enlarged gums in cats happens when the gingival tissue in the mouth becomes inflamed. Usually, the condition is caused by bacteria and plaque.

Thankfully, the condition can usually be prevented by practicing good dental hygiene.

Technically, the condition is also known as gingival hyperplasia in cats. Also, you can learn more about gingivitis in cats in general here .

If you see the signs of enlarged gums in your cat, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Enlarged Gums in Cats

The condition produces a range of symptoms. For instance, some of the most common symptoms include :

  • Inflamed gums
  • Gums getting thicker
  • Drooling
  • Growths on the gum line
  • Pockets forming in the gums
  • Pus (around the teeth)
  • Acting irritable

Causes of Enlarged Gums in Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVNL6_0jdA8aQa00

(Picture credit: 2002lubava1981 / Getty Images)

The cause of the condition is usually bacteria and plaque. Additionally, the following factors can be causes of the condition:

  • Poor dental hygiene
  • Poor diet
  • Age
  • Disease
  • Breed

Treatments for Enlarged Gums in Cats

Firstly, your vet will ask about your cat’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will ask about your cat’s full medical history. This will include breed-specific problems.

Thirdly, a full examination of your cat’s mouth will be carried out. Additionally, X-rays can be used to confirm the condition. Also, a biopsy will be taken of any growths in the mouth.

Generally, treatment usually begins with a deep cleaning of your cat’s teeth and gums. Also, pain medication is usually prescribed.

As always, if your vet prescribes your cat any medicine, make sure to stick to the correct dose and frequency instructions. Also, complete the full course of medicine.

Additionally, in more severe cases a surgery may be suggested. This will correct your cat’s gum line.

Ultimately, remember that prevention is better than cure with this condition. You can read more about good dental hygiene for your cat here !

Have you ever cared for a cat who suffered from this condition? How did your vet help your cat recover? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Enlarged Gums in Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of osteoarthritis of the hip?

Hip osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of the cartilage and bone around the hip joint. It can cause pain and stiffness in and around the joints, but symptoms can vary between people. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the. form of arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation and the gradual breakdown of...
Medical News Today

Blowout fracture: Symptoms and treatments

Blowout fractures are breaks in the bones surrounding the eye. When a person experiences force or trauma to the eye area, it can cause the thin bones of the compartment that holds the eye to break. Symptoms may include bruising, swelling, redness, and double vision, among others. Most blowout fractures...
Lima News

GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
Medical News Today

Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms

Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
scitechdaily.com

Pain Relievers Like Ibuprofen and Naproxen May Worsen Arthritis Inflammation

Taking anti-inflammatory pain relievers like ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint over time. This is according to a new scientific study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) next week. As the most common form of arthritis,...
ScienceBlog.com

Steroid injections worsen knee arthritis

Two studies comparing injections commonly used to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis found that corticosteroid injections were associated with the progression of the disease. Results of both studies were presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is the most common form...
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Medical News Today

What is bone-on-bone arthritis?

Bone-on-bone arthritis is not a clinical term. However, people may use it to refer to advanced or severe osteoarthritis (OA). At this point, the “wear and tear” or degeneration is severe enough that there is bone-to-bone contact between the joints. OA is the. form of arthritis and affects...
CatTime

Cats Know When You’re Speaking to Them: Study

If you’re one of the multitudes of pet parents who talks to their cat, you probably don’t expect them to understand or even respond. But a new study from France shows your feline does, at least, know you’re speaking to them. Researchers at the Université Paris Nanterre found cats react differently when their human speaks […] The post Cats Know When You’re Speaking to Them: Study appeared first on CatTime.
Medical News Today

The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism

Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Medical News Today

Joint and muscle pain with liver disease

Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
buffalohealthyliving.com

What is Peripheral Neuropathy?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy is one of many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system that transmits signals between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) to all other parts of the body. “Peripheral nerves send many...
CatTime

Highly Emotional People Could Benefit From Cats in Campus Stress-Relief Programs

While multiple species can be emotional support animals (ESAs) or therapy animals, dogs remain the most popular choice. That’s especially true in university-based animal-assisted intervention (AAI) programs. Of these programs, aimed at reducing students’ stress, more than 85 percent involve dogs. A new study suggests many people – especially those who’re highly emotional – would […] The post Highly Emotional People Could Benefit From Cats in Campus Stress-Relief Programs appeared first on CatTime.
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
765
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy