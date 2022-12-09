Read full article on original website
N.J. is closer to allowing public cannabis consumption areas, as local startups hope for bigger opportunities
New Jersey is close to establishing regulations that would allow cannabis retailers and medical cannabis facilities to create public consumption areas. The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) unanimously approved rules related to public consumption areas at a public meeting this month. The commission said the proposed rules “provide the...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system...
‘Tripledemic’: Philly schools looking at data to determine if masks will return after holidays
The ongoing “tripledemic” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the U.S. and in the Philadelphia region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple regions of the country are “nearing seasonal peak levels” for RSV. Meanwhile, the CDC...
Tracking a wintry mix tomorrow for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
This story originally appeared on 6abc. AccuWeather says we have another chilly day before tomorrow’s storm threatens to bring an icy mix for some during the morning commute. Today had a cold start and a chilly afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with a High of 41. For Thursday, a...
New Jersey public sector workers call for $350 million in aid to offset state health care premium hikes
Unions, labor organizations, and elected officials representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public sector employees are pushing back against double-digit hikes to health care premiums for workers covered under state insurance plans. Public agencies and their employees who participate in the State Health Benefits Program face premium rate increases...
Pennsylvania quietly lifts ban on gas production in polluted Dimock
One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its...
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids with several states, including Pa.
CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion to several states in a settlement of lawsuits brought against them alleging their roles in the opioid crisis. CVS would pay nearly $5 billion over 10 years, while Walgreens would pay $5.7 billion over 15 years, according to statements released by state attorneys general.
Former Trenton mayor endorses longtime assemblyman for Mercer County executive
Something “just galled” former Trenton Mayor Doug Palmer when he learned that Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes would announce that he would run for a sixth term. “I’m like is there no one that is going to stand up?” he asked. So Palmer began to explore...
Despite midterm losses, Pa. Republicans appear unlikely to abandon combative agenda
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is...
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden says U.S. should have ‘societal guilt’ on guns
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty students and six educators died in the massacre at...
Delaware River Basin Commission votes to ban fracking wastewater discharges
The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that oversees drinking water quality for the watershed, voted to prohibit the discharge of wastewater from fracking operations into the region’s waterways or land. The Commissioners voted 4-0 on the measure, with the federal government abstaining. The commission is made up of...
New Jersey governor appoints first openly transgender cabinet member
Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective January 1. Myers, a Cumberland County resident, has worked for the Commission since 2001 and is a U.S. Navy veteran.
GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle
The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an...
How Medicare Advantage plans dodged auditors and overcharged taxpayers by millions
In April 2016, government auditors asked a Blue Cross Medicare Advantage health plan in Minnesota to turn over medical records of patients treated by a podiatry practice whose owner had been indicted for fraud. Medicare had paid the Blue Cross plan more than $20,000 to cover the care of 11...
Delaware to study climate change impact on the Inland Bays
As the lowest lying state in the nation, Delaware faces some of the most harmful flooding caused by climate change — public safety, properties and the beach economy are at risk. The state will partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the best ways to prepare...
Dispute over Pa. House special elections, control likely heading to court
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Democrats say they are now in control of the Pennsylvania House after their top leader had herself sworn in a month before the new legislative session begins in order to schedule three critical special elections. Republican leaders called the move a “paperwork insurrection,”...
Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In the closing days of his final term in office, Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a regulatory change that would formalize nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people while circumventing the legislature. Under guidance released in 2018, a student, tenant, or worker at most businesses...
Pennsylvania officials say school-based health centers are needed to bridge equity gaps
If a student at Building 21 Lab School has a headache, stomach issues, or is feeling sick, they can see a doctor or an advanced practice nurse almost immediately, without ever leaving the premises. That’s because Building 21, a small district high school in North Philadelphia, opened a school-based health...
Why Warnock’s seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. “The truth is it’s not a 1% difference,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. “It’s a world of difference.”. Warnock’s...
