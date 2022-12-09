ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system...
New Jersey public sector workers call for $350 million in aid to offset state health care premium hikes

Unions, labor organizations, and elected officials representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public sector employees are pushing back against double-digit hikes to health care premiums for workers covered under state insurance plans. Public agencies and their employees who participate in the State Health Benefits Program face premium rate increases...
New Jersey governor appoints first openly transgender cabinet member

Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective January 1. Myers, a Cumberland County resident, has worked for the Commission since 2001 and is a U.S. Navy veteran.
GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle

The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an...
Why Warnock’s seat means so much to Senate Democrats

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. “The truth is it’s not a 1% difference,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. “It’s a world of difference.”. Warnock’s...
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

