FEMA Announces Community-Driven Relocation Program, Shares Additional Resources for Tribal Communities

City of El Paso to receive millions in upfront funds from FEMA, partial reimbursement for migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Title 42 is set to possibly end in one week while thousands of migrants lineup to surrender themselves to agents in El Paso. On Wednesday Dec. 14, the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management is expected to receive $6 million in upfront funds from the Federal […]
capitalbnews.org
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
hstoday.us
DHS and DOL Announce Availability of Additional H-2B Visas for Fiscal Year 2023
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) are issuing a temporary final rule that makes available 64,716 additional H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2023. These supplemental H-2B visas are for U.S. employers seeking to petition for additional workers at certain periods of the fiscal year before Sept. 15, 2023.
BioMed Central
Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?
Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Fleet Modernization Contract with USDA Featured in Recent Articles
CubCrafters, the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, was featured in recent articles published by FLYING Magazine and General Aviation News. The publications discuss selection of CubCrafters flagship certified CC19 XCub by the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) Wildlife Services for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract. “The XCub will be used in place of the USDA’s fleet of 30-plus-year-old legacy Piper PA-18 Super Cubs that are currently in service. The USDA utilizes turbine-powered helicopters and single-engine airplanes in multiple operations, such as the aerial application of herbicides, fertilizer and insecticides, surveying crops and wildlife, feeding fish, the application of seed in remote areas, and for support of wildland fire-fighting services. Airplanes are usually significantly less expensive to operate than helicopters, said Brad Damm, CubCrafters’ vice president of sales and marketing, noting the operational cost of one of their Cubs is about $250 per hour while a turbine-powered helicopter runs approximately $2,500 per hour,” the FLYING article reads. The piece further quotes Damm discussing deliverables under the contract. “The first two aircraft [for the USDA] are in production now and scheduled for delivery in August and September of 2023,” Damm said. “Under the contract, they have fixed price options to purchase additional aircraft in both 2024 and 2025. Our goal here at CubCrafters is to provide them with such a good platform (an aircraft that is more capable, more cost effective, and safer), that they ultimately replace their entire current fleet of around 40 legacy aircraft with the XCub.”
Non-profits serving veterans receive grants
The Fisher House Service Awards began in 1999 as the Newman’s Own Awards and have now awarded more than $2.75 million across 200 non-profit programs.
Federal emergency funds boosts guaranteed income projects across U.S.
(The Center Square) – About 180,000 people applied for the Los Angeles County guaranteed-income program in the spring of 2022. But there were just 1,000 spots available. It was a sign of high demand for the $1,000-a-month no-strings-attached stipend from the government. New guaranteed income programs are popping up across the country as governments are using the stockpile of federal COVID-19 emergency money to fund them. ...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
House Bill Establishes Federal Agency Dedicated to Patient Safety
U.S. Representative Nanette Barragán (D-CA) has announced the introduction of H.R.9377 - National Patient Safety Board Act of 2022, legislation to establish an independent federal agency dedicated to preventing and reducing healthcare-related harms. This landmark legislation is a critical step to improve safety for patients and healthcare providers by coordinating existing efforts within a single independent agency solely focused on addressing safety in health care through data-driven solutions.
WGMD Radio
New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses
U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
generalaviationnews.com
USDA to update Wildlife Services fleet with CubCrafters XCub
CubCrafters, a Yakima, Washington-based manufacturer of Light-Sport, experimental, and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, reports the company’s flagship certified CC19 XCub was recently selected by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract. CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to the federal...
hstoday.us
Mayorkas Discusses Planning for End of Title 42
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following update on the DHS-led whole-of-government planning to prepare for and manage the lifting of the Title 42 public health order:. “Economic and political instability around the world is fueling the highest levels of migration since World War II, including throughout...
Lawmakers Reach Agreement to Fund Federal Govt. Through Sept. 2023
Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have reached a much-anticipated deal for an omnibus spending package that will fund the federal government for fiscal 2023. The fiscal year ends on September 30, so a new -- or extended -- deal will need to be in place by then.
hstoday.us
Mayorkas Reviews Customer Experience Progress with Homeland Security Advisory Council, Swears in New Member
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas convened a meeting of the Homeland Security Advisory Council on Wednesday to discuss how the Department can continually improve the American public’s experience when engaging with DHS, as well as the delivery of its key services such as trade and travel facilitation, immigration benefits processing, and aviation security screening.
The Federal Government Has a Long History of Stealing Land from Tribes. But Co-Management Is a Step in the Right Direction.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As a teenager, I lived on the boundary of Canyon De Chelly National Monument in the Navajo Nation near the Arizona and New Mexico border. The red rock canyon system extends like fingers outwards from the Chuska Mountains, carving deep into a broad plateau. It ultimately converges into one canyon as it emerges into the Chinle Valley nearly 2,000 feet below and more than 25 miles from where it started.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home infrastructure in need of innovation, experts say
Long-term care, and skilled nursing in particular, needs updating to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s older population, experts said Thursday at the Milken Institute’s 2022 Future of Health Summit. “We can drive change, and nursing homes aren’t going away,” Bob Kramer, co-founder of National Investment...
