Mayorkas Reviews Customer Experience Progress with Homeland Security Advisory Council, Swears in New Member
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas convened a meeting of the Homeland Security Advisory Council on Wednesday to discuss how the Department can continually improve the American public’s experience when engaging with DHS, as well as the delivery of its key services such as trade and travel facilitation, immigration benefits processing, and aviation security screening.
