FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for FRα-Positive, Platinum-Resistant Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, or Peritoneal Cancer

ascopost.com
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Adagrasib for KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC
On December 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to adagrasib (Krazati), a RAS GTPase family inhibitor, for adult patients with KRAS G12C–mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.
ascopost.com
Blinatumomab Further Improves Survival Among Patients With B-Lineage ALL and a Good Prognosis
The bispecific T-cell engager molecule blinatumomab was found to improve overall survival for patients with no measurable residual disease (MRD) after initial treatment for B-lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to the phase III ECOG-ACRIN E1910 trial presented by Litzow et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract LBA-1). The findings suggest that blinatumomab—which is currently U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for patients with MRD-positive B-lineage ALL who are in remission and those who do not respond to chemotherapy or relapse after an initial response—is safe and effective as a first-line therapy for all patients with this cancer, according to researchers.
ascopost.com
Chemotherapy-Free Regimen of Ponatinib and Blinatumomab May Be Effective for Patients With Newly Diagnosed Philadelphia Chromosome–Positive ALL
A new phase II trial demonstrated that the chemotherapy-free regimen of ponatinib and blinatumomab may have achieved high response rates and reduced the need for an allogeneic stem cell transplant for patients with recently diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome–positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to new findings presented by Short et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 213).
ascopost.com
Scientists Map Genetic Evolution of CLL to Richter Transformation
Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter transformation. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment. In a new study presented by Parry et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 633), scientists at Dana-Farber and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard traced these changes in unprecedented detail, revealing for the first time the genomic differences between CLL and Richter transformation, the molecular pathways by which Richter transformation emerges, and the existence of multiple subtypes of the disease.
ascopost.com
Venetoclax With Intensive Chemotherapy Regimen May Be Highly Effective in Younger Patients With Newly Diagnosed AML, High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome
A novel study evaluating the addition of venetoclax to the intensive chemotherapy treatment of cladribine, idarubicin, and cytarabine as a front-line therapy demonstrated high rates of disease control and remissions in younger patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to new findings presented by Reville et al at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 709). In the phase II study, 96% of patients responded to treatment and 90% had no measurable disease detected in a bone marrow sample.
ascopost.com
Zanubrutinib Found Superior to Ibrutinib for CLL and SLL
Zanubrutinib showed superior efficacy to ibrutinib—with fewer side effects—in the first head-to-head comparison between the Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors among patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), according to data presented by Jennifer R. Brown, MD, PhD, and colleagues at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract LBA-6). The findings were also simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
ascopost.com
Simplified Treatment Regimen Reduces Early Deaths in Patients With APL
The use of a simplified treatment regimen by oncologists—along with management recommendations and 24/7 support provided by a limited and dedicated group of academic disease experts—resulted in a dramatic decrease in early deaths from acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). In the multicenter prospective trial Study EA9131, led by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group, the primary aim was to decrease induction (days 2–35) mortality from an estimated 30% to 15% or less. The study met its primary objective, with a mortality rate of only 3.5%. Lead researcher Anand P. Jillella, MD, presented the unique collaborative care model at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 421).
ascopost.com
Older or High-Risk Patients With Newly Diagnosed AML May Respond Well to Triplet Therapy
Researchers observed encouraging response rates in older or high-risk patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when treated with the triplet combination therapy of azacitidine, venetoclax, and magrolimab in a phase I/II trial, according to new findings presented by Daver et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 61). The patients involved in the study demonstrated an 80% overall response rate, and the median overall survival was not yet reached at a median follow-up of 9.2 months.
ascopost.com
Report Outlines Advance in Retreatment With CAR T-Cell Therapy in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma or CLL
Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center presented preliminary results of an ongoing phase I clinical trial demonstrating successful retreatment with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients whose cancers relapsed after previous CAR T-cell therapy. Findings were reported at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition by Svoboda et al (Abstract 2016).
