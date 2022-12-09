FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for FRα-Positive, Platinum-Resistant Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, or Peritoneal Cancer

Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter transformation. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment. In a new study presented by Parry et al at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract 633), scientists at Dana-Farber and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard traced these changes in unprecedented detail, revealing for the first time the genomic differences between CLL and Richter transformation, the molecular pathways by which Richter transformation emerges, and the existence of multiple subtypes of the disease.

