San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Let’s atone for the wrongs.’ Proposed reparations for California to begin taking shape

California’s Reparations Task Force has already made history. The panel’s nearly 500-page report released this year shattered the myth that the state was free from slavery. Its systematic review of the racist harms inflicted on generations of Black people is the first of its kind at a state level. And a hotly-debated decision to limit reparations to California residents who descend from enslaved people or Black freedmen could become a model for future efforts.
New COVID subvariants are leading charge in California now. What are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1?

New variants continue to crop up as we enter the third of December since the arrival of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the omicron subvariant BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” was at the helm of coronavirus cases. In the summer, BA.5, deemed one of the worst subvariants, steered infections. Now, two new subvariants are dominating cases in California and across the country — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
