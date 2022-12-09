Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, weeks after husband’s death
A California Highway Patrol commander was found dead in Tennessee over the weekend, two months after her husband’s body was found after he had been reported missing, authorities said. Capt. Julie Harding, 49, was a commander of the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office in Northern California. She was found dead...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in Young Slime Life RICO case
ATLANTA — Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against the Young Slime Life gang scheduled to start next month. The Fulton County district attorney’s office confirmed that Walter Murphy entered a guilty plea Tuesday and Gunna, whose real name...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
36-year-old hiker vanished 11 days ago in California. His SUV is also missing, cops say
The search is on for a man who vanished 11 days ago after going on a hike in California, officials said. On Dec. 5 at around 9:05 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received reports that Hugo Oliver Moralessantamaria was missing, according to a news release. The man’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Changes to California murder law give second chances to prisoners. Some victims feel betrayed
In the summer of 2003, residents of rural Stanislaus and Merced counties lived in fear. Gun and security system sales spiked. People locked their windows on warm nights. Some resorted to pushing furniture in front of doors before they went to sleep. Others couldn’t sleep at all. In a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Let’s atone for the wrongs.’ Proposed reparations for California to begin taking shape
California’s Reparations Task Force has already made history. The panel’s nearly 500-page report released this year shattered the myth that the state was free from slavery. Its systematic review of the racist harms inflicted on generations of Black people is the first of its kind at a state level. And a hotly-debated decision to limit reparations to California residents who descend from enslaved people or Black freedmen could become a model for future efforts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New COVID subvariants are leading charge in California now. What are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1?
New variants continue to crop up as we enter the third of December since the arrival of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the omicron subvariant BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” was at the helm of coronavirus cases. In the summer, BA.5, deemed one of the worst subvariants, steered infections. Now, two new subvariants are dominating cases in California and across the country — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
