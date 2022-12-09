Read full article on original website
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office kicks off Booze It and Lose It campaign with $25,000 traffic safety grant
JACKSONVILLE, NC – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was proud to host a kick-off event for North Carolina’s Holiday Booze It and Lose It Campaign on December 12. Law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services from across the state were on hand to participate in the event. The Sheriff’s Office is excited to be a […]
WITN
Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 11, 12 & 13
Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Matthew Smitherman, Sea Level. Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34,...
North Carolina man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
WITN
Forum held to address medical debt in Eastern Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Medical debt is a nagging problem that has cost people plenty of money. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said the issue has overpowered the country. “We’re now in this situation not because of the murderous invasion of Ukraine, not because of COVID, and not because...
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
WITN
Winterville man charged with shooting last month in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town have made an arrest in a shooting that happened early last month. Braddock Gross III, of Winterville, was arrested Tuesday in Greenville on charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by felon, and a parole violation.
WITN
State Treasurer Folwell returns $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state treasurer returned more than $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H on Tuesday. State Treasurer Dale Folwell identified $2,897.35 belonging to Lenoir County 4-H and once finding the missing money, returned it. “Any time we can put money back into the hands of the rightful owners...
Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
WNCT
Craven County Schools recognize top teacher, principal
A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to recognize the Craven County Schools teacher and principal of the year. Craven County Schools recognize top teacher, principal. A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to recognize the Craven County Schools teacher and principal of the year. New bern resiliency program. new...
neusenews.com
Update: Victim identified fatal fire over the weekend
The victim of this weekend’s fatal fire in Lenoir County has been identified as 54 year old, Faith LaFlamme. Investigators are awaiting medical examiner autopsy results to determine exact cause of death. The fire appears to have been accidental however, the exact cause is still under investigation. Lenoir County,...
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
WITN
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
WITN
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
WITN
Two Craven Co. educators win regional awards
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Craven County educators have won regional awards recognizing their impacts in leading students. Ashley Faulkenberry, Craven County Schools Principal of the Year, has won Southeast Regional Principal of the Year. Laura Wilson, Craven County Schools Teacher of the Year, has been named Southeast Regional...
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
WITN
Eastern Carolina school teaches students proper dinner etiquette
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly and avoid the folly. One school in the East is preparing to give their holiday best at seasonal festivities. Roger Bell New Tech Academy decorated the cafeteria for a holiday fest so that fourth and fifth-grade students could put the etiquette techniques they’ve learned to the test.
