Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing shin surgery. The former number-one overall pick has been sidelined since November ninth with a shin injury. He consulted with the team, multiple doctors, and his representation at Excel Sports before coming to this difficult decision. Cunningham is expected to be fully recovered before training camp next season. While he tried to find another option, this seems to be the only option for him to be fully recovered. His long-term health is the priority here for both him and the team.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO