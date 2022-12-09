ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erick All Transfers to Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan Wolverines tight end and team captain Erick All has announced that he will transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes. He joins his former teammate and former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara on the Hawkeyes next season. All announced his intent to transfer with a cryptic tweet that implied he was unhappy with something within the Michigan Wolverines program. Iowa’s offense has been lackluster for a few seasons now, but with All and McNamara that could change next season. The Hawkeye’s program is well known for great tight end play and getting those guys to the NFL.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cade Cunningham to Have Season-Ending Shin Surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing shin surgery. The former number-one overall pick has been sidelined since November ninth with a shin injury. He consulted with the team, multiple doctors, and his representation at Excel Sports before coming to this difficult decision. Cunningham is expected to be fully recovered before training camp next season. While he tried to find another option, this seems to be the only option for him to be fully recovered. His long-term health is the priority here for both him and the team.
DETROIT, MI
