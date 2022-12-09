Colorado Sunshine: Feeling lucky? Test the Broncos' 50-50 at Chiefs game Sunday

A fan dressed as Hulk Hogan gets amped on an Indianapolis Colts third down in the second quarter on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

The Broncos probably won't go home with a win, but you could go home with close to $50,000.

The Denver Broncos Foundation is the beneficiary of the 50-50 raffle Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The previous raffle, at the Raiders game, closed at $45,995. Half the pot goes to the Foundation, half goes to the winner. Raffle tickets are available 3 hours before the 2:05 pm kickoff and on Levels 1, 3 and 5 during the game.

Speaking of tickets, seats for Broncos-Chiefs are going for as low as $59 on Ticketmaster.

