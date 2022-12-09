ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Debuts The ‘Perry Mason’ Season Two Trailer

HBO is preparing to make a splash in the new year. The Last of Us, White House Plumbers and Succession are all expected to hit the network during the first few months of the year. Now, the premium network is rolling out the latest season of Perry Mason. “Months after...
Netflix Shares The ‘MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street’ Trailer

Netflix is no stranger to the power of a great docuseries. Over the years, the streaming platform has explored the ups and downs of junior college sports through Last Chance U. The content hub has also dug deeper into real-life crime stories through its Making A Murderer franchise. Now, Netflix is using its resources to take a deeper look into the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history and the fall of Bernie Madoff. This week, the streaming platform shared the first trailer for Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street.
HBO Dives Into The Career Of Nancy Pelosi With The ‘Pelosi In The House’ Trailer

It is no secret that documentaries take a bit of time to put together. However, it is not every day that a daughter takes three decades of work and puts it into a film examining the career of their mother. That’s sort of why HBO’s latest project stands out in a crowded field of political documentaries this year. Led by Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Nancy Pelosi, the film dives deep into the life, legacy and career of the longtime American lawmaker.
RCA Records Shares Unreleased Whitney Houston Recording Ahead Of Biopic Release

The month of December is full of major film releases, including Will Smith’s Emancipation, Brendan Fraser’s The Whale, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Margot Robbie’s Babylon. Not to mention, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, returns to theaters before 2023. Among the many major films to theaters this month is the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will chronicle the singer’s rise from New Jersey to the top of the charts.
Chiiild Announces ‘Better Luck…In The Next Life’ Tour

Artists across all genres are gearing up to hit the road and R&B will not be left behind. Ari Lennox, Emotional Oranges and dvsn have all set aside tour dates for the new year. Not to be forgotten, Bryson Tiller will also join NAV during the final date of his tour. Now, Chiiild is getting in on the fun with the launch of the “In The Next Life” tour.
Shawnee Smith Considering Return For ‘Saw X’

In the coming year, a number of popular film franchises will release the latest chapter of their long-running sagas. Creed III, Scream VI and the newest House Party film will all hit theaters in the first quarter of the new year. Adding to the slate of film franchises returning to theaters, Saw is set to head back to AMC, Regal, iPic and Alamo Drafthouses around the country. Details regarding the film’s plot remain under wraps, but a few casting updates have fans excited.
Insiders Say Meta Discussed Adding A ‘Twitter-Like Feed’ To Instagram

In a matter of months, Elon Musk has made a number of questionable decisions as the head of Twitter. Under his leadership, the company has laid off several employees, reinstated several accounts and lost many advertisers. As Twitter continues to waver, a number of its competitors like Mastadon and Hive Social have stepped up and gained new users. Moving forward, it looks like Meta could also enter the market with a new product offering.
Masego Announces The ‘You Never Visit Me’ Tour

Artists from around the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area are taking their talents on the road in the new year. Leading the way, Ari Lennox has set the stage for her “age/sex/location” tour in 2023. Also, Pusha T is shaping up his run of live performances in Europe next year. Now, Masego is looking to hit the road in 2023 by way of his “You Never Visit Me” tour.
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Tier

Disney+ will end the year with a new gift for its subscribers. The streaming service has launched its first ad-supported tier. For $7.99 per month, subscribers can access Disney+’s wide library of content with a few additional commercials. “Today’s launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer...
Future Announces ‘One Big Party’ Tour

There will be no shortage of major tours in 2023. Taylor Swift, Adele and several others have already set up tour dates for the upcoming year. Not to be forgotten, rumors continue to point toward SZA, Beyoncé and Rihanna tours in as well. Now, Future is adding his name to the list of stars set to hit the road in 2023.
Jerrod Carmichael To Host 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Comedian, actor, writer, producer and director Jerrod Carmichael has added another title to his lengthy resume. In January, he will host the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen...
Review Roundup: Here Are The Early Reactions To SZA’s ‘S.O.S’

Single(s): “Shirt” | “Good Days” | “I Hate U”. Where To Listen: YouTube | TIDAL | Spotify | Apple Music. Description: Throughout the journey of S.O.S, there are moments of clarity and tenderness where SZA goes through the discomfort of healing while trying to find the deeper meaning within the trials and tribulations she endures. She embraces this new level of confidence in her life, where she isn’t looking for anyone to save her from the depth of her emotions but instead is at peace with where she’s at in life. (Apple Music)
