Netflix is no stranger to the power of a great docuseries. Over the years, the streaming platform has explored the ups and downs of junior college sports through Last Chance U. The content hub has also dug deeper into real-life crime stories through its Making A Murderer franchise. Now, Netflix is using its resources to take a deeper look into the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history and the fall of Bernie Madoff. This week, the streaming platform shared the first trailer for Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street.

5 DAYS AGO