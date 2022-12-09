FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing woman and her one-year-old child. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Cherrion Monesha White and her child were last seen in the area of Palmetto Street near McQueen Street sometime in November. The two were reported missing by a family member.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO