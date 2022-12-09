ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

WECT

Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Warrants: Two people inside home during deadly Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants show there were multiple people inside a home during a deadly shooting in Conway. Joe Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. RELATED COVERAGE | Police make...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Wednesday night to a crash involving a pedestrian in the Conway area. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 701 and Hair Nook Road at 7:20 p.m. Tidwell added that a 2002 Toyota...
CONWAY, SC
WRAL

Man arrested after fleeing fatal 3-car collision in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man that fled from a fatal 3-car collision earlier this month. Police said officers identified a 2020 Dodge Charger that fled from the traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal collision on Skibo Road and Morganton Road on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 11:07 PM.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said. Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police responded at about 9 p.m. […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman, 1-year-old child

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing woman and her one-year-old child. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Cherrion Monesha White and her child were last seen in the area of Palmetto Street near McQueen Street sometime in November. The two were reported missing by a family member.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Deputies searching for missing Florence man with possible dementia

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies and investigators are searching for a missing man who possibly has dementia. Authorities said 66-year-old Bansibhai Patel was seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home along Westbrook Drive. Family members said Patel possibly suffers from dementia. Patel is described as...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One driver is dead and another is hurt after an evening crash on Highway 19 near Mincey Road. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Missing 36-year-old man found safe, Horry County police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man had been missing since Dec. 1 when he was last seen near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach. Editor’s note: Because the man has been found safe, all identifying information has been removed […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Missing 80-year-old Loris man found safe

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Loris said a man who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. The Loris Police Department said 80-year-old Moddie McZeke Jr. was located after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
LORIS, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested for fleeing police, discarding gun

A man from Southern Pines is facing five charges after allegedly fleeing police and discarding a loaded gun, according to a press release from Southern Pines Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Tiayvian Davis was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and was placed at the Moore...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

