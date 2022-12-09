Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
Girlfriend arrested after man dies in shooting, North Carolina police say
Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter the man's death.
WMBF
Warrants: Two people inside home during deadly Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants show there were multiple people inside a home during a deadly shooting in Conway. Joe Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. RELATED COVERAGE | Police make...
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Wednesday night to a crash involving a pedestrian in the Conway area. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 701 and Hair Nook Road at 7:20 p.m. Tidwell added that a 2002 Toyota...
WRAL
Man arrested after fleeing fatal 3-car collision in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man that fled from a fatal 3-car collision earlier this month. Police said officers identified a 2020 Dodge Charger that fled from the traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal collision on Skibo Road and Morganton Road on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 11:07 PM.
42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said. Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police responded at about 9 p.m. […]
WMBF
Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man. Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented. McZeke was...
Man shoots housekeeper after knock on hotel room door, North Carolina police say
The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on the chest and arm, police said.
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman, 1-year-old child
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing woman and her one-year-old child. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Cherrion Monesha White and her child were last seen in the area of Palmetto Street near McQueen Street sometime in November. The two were reported missing by a family member.
WMBF
Deputies searching for missing Florence man with possible dementia
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies and investigators are searching for a missing man who possibly has dementia. Authorities said 66-year-old Bansibhai Patel was seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home along Westbrook Drive. Family members said Patel possibly suffers from dementia. Patel is described as...
WMBF
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Loris area after a lance corporal with the Horry County Police Department heard dozens of gunshots. A person called 911 just before 6 p.m. Monday after hearing shots fired at her house in the 200 block of Highway 746, which is near the Carolina border.
7 to 8 shots fired from car following truck in Marion, police say; no injuries reported
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported after a shooting Monday morning in Marion in which someone in a car fired more than a half-dozen shots at a truck before crashing into a fence, hitting a residence and then fleeing, Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said. The incident began between 9:30 a.m. and 10 […]
New details emerge after North Carolina mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
"She doesn’t know how he got out there, however, he has a laceration to his neck,” a dispatcher can be heard saying.
WMBF
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One driver is dead and another is hurt after an evening crash on Highway 19 near Mincey Road. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. According...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
WRAL
Man, child shot, crash in Fayetteville apartment parking lot
A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire.
Missing 36-year-old man found safe, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man had been missing since Dec. 1 when he was last seen near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach. Editor’s note: Because the man has been found safe, all identifying information has been removed […]
WMBF
Missing 80-year-old Loris man found safe
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Loris said a man who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. The Loris Police Department said 80-year-old Moddie McZeke Jr. was located after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
RCSO: Pilot, passenger safe after emergency landing in Richmond County field
HAMLET — A pilot had to make an emergency landing in a Richmond County field late Tuesday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Center received a call just after 11 a.m. Dec. 13 about a plane in distress possibly landing near Old Wix Road.
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested for fleeing police, discarding gun
A man from Southern Pines is facing five charges after allegedly fleeing police and discarding a loaded gun, according to a press release from Southern Pines Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Tiayvian Davis was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and was placed at the Moore...
Comments / 3