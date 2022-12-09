Read full article on original website
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: 'We're going to have to deal with the elements'
The Dolphins used heaters last week when temperatures dipped into the mid-50s at SoFi Stadium. This week, the team will be greeted by much colder weather when it faces the Bills.
Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers
Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games...
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would...
Marcus Mariota situation confuses many
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
Kyler Murray’s injury should get Lamar Jackson’s attention
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the long-term contract he negotiated earlier this year.
Brady jokes Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me'
Dre Greenlaw went viral Sunday night for having the gall to ask Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady to autograph the football the 49ers linebacker intercepted in the third quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers. It was a moment to remember for Greenlaw. But how did...
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90 on Wednesday night. It was Mitchell’s first time to see Luka Doncic and Dallas since his final game with Utah last April, a 98-96 loss at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference. Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders. Cleveland had slipped a bit after a strong start, thanks in part to eight losses in the past nine road games, including a surprising defeat at San Antonio to start a two-game Texas swing.
Gannon on Jordan Davis: ‘Like where he’s trending’
For a while, it felt like the Eagles were just waiting for Jordan Davis to return to be some sort of hero for their run defense. But then the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh and the run defense began to improve mightily even before Davis was eligible to return off Injured Reserve a week ago from a high ankle sprain.
Williams, Green lead No. 19 Auburn past Georgia State, 72-64
Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and No. 19 Auburn beat Georgia State 72-64
Commanders activate Wentz but lose critical piece of O-line
Fresh off their Week 14 bye, the Washington Commanders made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who's been out since Week 6 with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, was activated to the 53-man roster. Starting center Tyler Larsen was moved to Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.
ESPN's first Eagles mock draft of the year is ridiculous
The Eagles are currently in Super Bowl mode, so it's hard to wrap my brain around the idea that ESPN mock draftnik Todd McShay just released his first mock of the season. Ideally I won't be thinking about mock drafts until the third week of February at the earliest. But...
Nick Bosa on Brock Purdy: We’ve got a quarterback
Brock Purdy made a good impression in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo after Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 14 and he made another strong one in his first NFL start. Purdy was 16-of-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a touchdown in Sunday’s 35-7 rout of the Buccaneers. The seventh-round pick’s performance left his teammates singing his praises.
No practice for Russell Wilson Wednesday; Randy Gregory returns
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t be doing anything at practice Wednesday. Wilson suffered a concussion during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a press conference that the quarterback has not been cleared for any practice activity at this point. He said Wilson will be involved in meetings and is doing some physical activity, but has to clear the protocol before there’s any discussion of him playing against the Cardinals.
Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face
The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady’s best option for 2023 might be joining me at Fox
Tom Brady has not played well this season, and neither have the Bucs. They still could get into the postseason, though, as they remain atop the NFC South, and who is going to relish playing Brady in the first round of the postseason in Tampa if they do?. Brady’s future...
Perry: Could this tweak produce very different results for Patriots offense?
TUCSON, Ariz. -- Is there a simple fix for what's ailing the Patriots offense? No. But might one tweak lead to the kind of improvement that could lead to better results during the final month of the season?. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, friend of the Next Pats Podcast, has watched the...
Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a non-contact injury as he slid to the ground. He was carted off the field as players...
