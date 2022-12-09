Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
NBC Sports
Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers
Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games...
NBC Sports
After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would...
NBC Sports
Eagles searching for punter after Siposs injury
The Eagles need to find a new punter and soon. The ankle injury Arryn Siposs suffered on Sunday is going to keep him out for a while, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on Monday afternoon. Sirianni also confirmed the Eagles will be bringing in a replacement in time for next week's game in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Marcus Mariota situation confuses many
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
NBC Sports
ESPN's first Eagles mock draft of the year is ridiculous
The Eagles are currently in Super Bowl mode, so it's hard to wrap my brain around the idea that ESPN mock draftnik Todd McShay just released his first mock of the season. Ideally I won't be thinking about mock drafts until the third week of February at the earliest. But...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr says NBA renaming MVP is meaningful to MJ in many ways
MILWAUKEE -- The NBA is renaming it's regular-season MVP award after Michael Jordan, the league announced Tuesday morning, along with honoring past greats for five other top awards that are handed out at the end of the season. Jordan, regarded as the NBA's greatest player of all time by most,...
NBC Sports
Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown
Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray’s injury should get Lamar Jackson’s attention
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the long-term contract he negotiated earlier this year.
What New Hogs' Strength Coach Working on First
It's not just lifting weights and running that goes into Ben Sowders' job.
NBC Sports
Commanders activate Wentz but lose critical piece of O-line
Fresh off their Week 14 bye, the Washington Commanders made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who's been out since Week 6 with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, was activated to the 53-man roster. Starting center Tyler Larsen was moved to Injured Reserve in a corresponding move.
NBC Sports
Carson Strong finally finds a home after getting cut by Eagles
Four months after he was released by the Eagles, quarterback Carson Strong has finally found a new home. Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles’ preseason games, has resurfaced with the Arizona Cards, are adding him to their practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
NBC Sports
Brady jokes Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me'
Dre Greenlaw went viral Sunday night for having the gall to ask Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady to autograph the football the 49ers linebacker intercepted in the third quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers. It was a moment to remember for Greenlaw. But how did...
NBC Sports
Gannon on Jordan Davis: ‘Like where he’s trending’
For a while, it felt like the Eagles were just waiting for Jordan Davis to return to be some sort of hero for their run defense. But then the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh and the run defense began to improve mightily even before Davis was eligible to return off Injured Reserve a week ago from a high ankle sprain.
NBC Sports
“Probably” Thursday before 49ers will know if Brock Purdy can play
Quarterback Brock Purdy‘s oblique injury will likely keep the 49ers from making a decision about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks until shortly before kickoff. That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday. The 49ers won’t have a full practice all week...
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey wants to give Deshaun Watson “a not-so-soft” welcome to Ravens-Browns rivalry
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet the Ravens on Saturday for the first time since joining the Browns and the two sides should see plenty of each other over the rest of his time in Cleveland. The Browns have gone 1-1 with Watson, although he posted better numbers in last Sunday’s...
NBC Sports
No practice for Russell Wilson Wednesday; Randy Gregory returns
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t be doing anything at practice Wednesday. Wilson suffered a concussion during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a press conference that the quarterback has not been cleared for any practice activity at this point. He said Wilson will be involved in meetings and is doing some physical activity, but has to clear the protocol before there’s any discussion of him playing against the Cardinals.
NBC Sports
Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face
The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy: T.Y. Hilton is ready to go
The Cowboys met with Odell Beckham last week, but they didn’t sign him amid reports that they’re concerned about whether he’ll be able to get on the field for the team this season and that appears to have contributed to their decision to sign a different wideout on Monday.
Comments / 0