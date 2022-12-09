ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ruff Times: Dogs Dropped Off At HQ, Deer Rescued Within 24 Hours In Prince George's County

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago
These dogs were dropped off to members of the Prince George's County Fire Department. Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS

Members of the Prince George's County Fire Department had a curious 24 hours as they came to the aid and rescue of several adorable animals who found themselves in tough spots.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, a pair of pups were unexpectedly dropped off at Station 845 in Croom by a concerned citizen who found them in the area, according to the agency.

The dogs were scanned by the department's Prince George's County SPCA chip reader, though it did not provide any information about the dogs’ possible owners.

Once the duo was settled in, the dogs were taken into custody by the Prince George's County Department of the Environment, which will attempt to track down whoever is missing their furry friends.

The following day began early on Thursday, Dec. 8 for the department, when a fire crew was called in from Station 825 in Clinton, when a young deer wound up in a precarious position when it got entangled in a fence and couldn't wriggle itself free.

A member of the crew was able to rescue the deer, which happily trotted back into the woods once it was freed from its temporary imprisonment.

