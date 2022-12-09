Listen: SZA returns with new album 'SOS'

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- SZA is back with new music.

SZA released her second studio album, "SOS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 33-year-old singer released her second studio album, SOS , on Friday.

SOS features the singles "Good Days," "I Hate U," "Shirt," "Nobody Gets Me" and 19 other songs, including "Kill Bill," "Seek & Destroy," "Low" and "Love Language."

SOS is SZA's follow-up to her debut studio album, Ctrl , released in 2017.

SZA discussed SOS in the Nov. 19 issue of Billboard, sharing how she recorded about 10 records in the span of two weeks.

"I feel like music, in this capacity, I don't see longevity," the singer said.

"I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don't know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I'm supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I'mma take a good swing at it, and I'mma give 'em my absolute best," she added.

SZA performed "Blind" and "Shirt" from SOS on Saturday Night Live last week.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com