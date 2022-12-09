ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada DETR says modernization of unemployment system is underway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The agency tasked with overseeing Nevada's unemployment insurance says modernization updates are underway. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, said the state's Board of Examiners gave the green light to start building a new insurance system. Modernizing the system would make...
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
Rare wildflower found in Nevada now listed as endangered species

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A rare wildflower found only in Nevada is now considered an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that Tiehm's buckwheat is now listed as endangered. It's also designating 910 acres of critical habitat in the Rhyolite Ridge area of the Silver...
Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada CEO talks upcoming Trailblaze Challenge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Living a healthier lifestyle was the most popular New Year's resolution for 2022, and that trend will likely continue for the upcoming year. The Make-A-Wish Foundation wants to help you keep that resolution with their Trailblaze Challenge. Scott Rosenzweig, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish of...
Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
Young Drops 25 To Halt Hawaii

MANOA, HI — Desi-Rae Young scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead UNLV to a 76-66 victory at Hawaii Sunday afternoon. Young made 10 of 12 field goals and counted three steals in the most productive game of her career. With 7 minutes to play and the...
ESPN names UNLV's Kevin Kruger as coach of the week

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Runnin' Rebels are receiving some accolades from national media as they continue their undefeated start to the season. ESPN's Jeff Borzello picked UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger as his coach of the week in his weekly power rankings write-up on Monday. Borzello cited their...
