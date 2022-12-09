Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Nevada DETR says modernization of unemployment system is underway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The agency tasked with overseeing Nevada's unemployment insurance says modernization updates are underway. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, said the state's Board of Examiners gave the green light to start building a new insurance system. Modernizing the system would make...
news3lv.com
Nevada set to divide $35.5 million in opioid settlement money
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Attorney Aaron Ford says his office is turning over a total of $35.5 million from the latest legal action against drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the nation's opioid crisis. "These recoveries will allow governments at all levels across the state to quickly...
news3lv.com
Recovered Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada statue to take a year to repair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada were able to recover their beloved statue, and now it's going to take about a year to get it back in its prime condition. The statue, known as "Grace" by the Girl Scouts, is waiting to be shipped to...
news3lv.com
Rare wildflower found in Nevada now listed as endangered species
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A rare wildflower found only in Nevada is now considered an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that Tiehm's buckwheat is now listed as endangered. It's also designating 910 acres of critical habitat in the Rhyolite Ridge area of the Silver...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada CEO talks upcoming Trailblaze Challenge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Living a healthier lifestyle was the most popular New Year's resolution for 2022, and that trend will likely continue for the upcoming year. The Make-A-Wish Foundation wants to help you keep that resolution with their Trailblaze Challenge. Scott Rosenzweig, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish of...
news3lv.com
Hawaii regular scores $337K jackpot at California Hotel in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A regular visitor to the Ninth Island will be going back to Hawaii six figures richer. John A. from Hawaii hit a $337,654 jackpot while playing at The California Hotel and Casino last week, according to Boyd Gaming. He hit a seven-card straight flush at...
news3lv.com
Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com
Man skiing alone on Utah trail injured, partially buried in avalanche, officials say
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams were called to the scene of an avalanche at Neffs Canyon in Utah Wednesday afternoon where a backcountry skier was partially buried, authorities said. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said the 35-year-old man was skiing the Thomas Fork...
news3lv.com
Young Drops 25 To Halt Hawaii
MANOA, HI — Desi-Rae Young scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead UNLV to a 76-66 victory at Hawaii Sunday afternoon. Young made 10 of 12 field goals and counted three steals in the most productive game of her career. With 7 minutes to play and the...
news3lv.com
National Anthem video auditions being accepted for upcoming Las Vegas Aviators season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your chance to sing the National Anthem during a Las Vegas Aviators game in 2023 is here!. The Las Vegas Ballpark announced on Tuesday its National Anthem audition schedule for the Aviators upcoming baseball season, which will begin taking auditions starting Monday, December 19. All...
news3lv.com
ESPN names UNLV's Kevin Kruger as coach of the week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Runnin' Rebels are receiving some accolades from national media as they continue their undefeated start to the season. ESPN's Jeff Borzello picked UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger as his coach of the week in his weekly power rankings write-up on Monday. Borzello cited their...
Comments / 0