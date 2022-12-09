ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again

Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
CHICAGO, IL
These seven teams are making the Chicago White Sox look bad

The Chicago White Sox continue to not do much in the offseason to upgrade a roster that was probably the most disappointing team in baseball last season. General manager Rick Hahn so far has hired Pedro Grifol to manage the club and added pitcher Mike Clevinger to the starting rotation. Otherwise, it feels like Hahn has spent more time working on updating his Christmas wish list (and checking it twice) than updating the roster to retake the AL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
Eagles officially announce signing of two veterans, subsequent roster cuts

Well, this just confirms what we’ve known for almost 24 hours in one instance and about 16 in another. We learned of Anthony Harris‘ visit on Tuesday afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to sign both he and former Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern at around dinner time. Philly announced their addition to the practice squad on Wednesday shortly after much of the East Coast breaks for lunch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
