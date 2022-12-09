Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 VictimsNikThurman, IA
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Washington Co. highway superintendent fired
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha.
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
WOWT
Pedestrian killed in West Omaha crash
Application window open for Sen. Ben Sasse's seat.
WOWT
OPS superintendent to resign
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Omaha City Council discusses housing, streetcar. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting.
WOWT
World War II veteran turns 103; now his family shares his story
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local World War II veteran turned 103 years old. The veteran, Lou Breci grew up in South Omaha and served in the war alongside his brother, Fred Breci. Lou Breci was a pilot and flew forty-five to forty missions in Germany during the war. His nephew Fred Breci described his uncle as a role model.
WOWT
Metro continuing free rides for K-12 students in Omaha
An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car in West Omaha.
WOWT
General Dodge House decked out for holidays
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT) – Just a short drive from Omaha at the corner of South 3rd and Story streets in Council Bluffs sits the General Dodge House. The three-story Victorian home has been there since 1869. The outside is now all decked out for the Christmas holiday and the inside is even more impressive.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: OPPD Energy Assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Omaha Everyday Dave talks with OPPD about their energy assistance program for those in need. Learn more about it and how you can donate to help the cause in today’s interview. Visit OPPD.COM/GIVE or call 402-536-4131 for more information.
WOWT
Omaha bars want in on COVID relief money
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, applications opened and closed for Douglas County restaurants to get thousands in COVID relief money from ARPA funds. It closed the same day it opened because of such high demand and a limited amount of funds. But bars say they could use the help too.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning. After four and a half years as the head of OPS, her resignation will be effective in June 2023. Before Omaha, Dr. Logan worked in the Philadelphia school district. She said she has an unnamed opportunity already lined up back home for next year.
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
WOWT
BREAKING: Aldrick Scott to return to Omaha by end of the week
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning. Chilly, soggy & windy Tuesday as our week long storm system moves in.
WOWT
Slow outage repair upsets CenturyLink customers around Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Some retirees near Council Bluffs are outraged over an outage. Their landline phone service had been out for up to two weeks. During almost a century of country living, a landline has been a lifeline for Carol Walter. “Probably doctors, I have appointments and stuff...
WOWT
Omaha students can ride city buses free for another year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro Transit is continuing a pilot program that will let all elementary and high school students ride city buses for free. Thanks to a partnership with the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education, all Kindergarten through 12th-grade students can ride Metro and ORBT buses around Omaha during service hours at no charge. The K-12 Rides Free program began in May of 2021.
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today's updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
WOWT
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kansas man wanted in connection to the disappearance of an Omaha woman will soon be back in Nebraska. The Douglas County Attorney told 6 News on Tuesday to expect Aldrick Scott to be in an Omaha jail by the end of the week. The retired...
WOWT
Pedestrian hit, killed by car at 168th and Gold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Oregon, lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
WOWT
Class A state tennis moved from Omaha’s Koch Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a sign -- but you can’t see the tennis center from 124th and West Maple Road. There are 27 regulation courts at the Koch Center and at one time this Omaha facility was one of the largest tennis facilities in the midwest., and one of the best in the country.
