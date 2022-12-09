Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Sporting News
Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony results, highlights: Sierra Canyon defeat Christ The King in star-studded game
Just over 20 years removed from the legendary high school showdown between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, their sons squared off Monday night in a much-anticipated matchup in Chatsworth, California. There was no shortage of stars in the packed-out building with both LeBron and Carmelo on hand, alongside Scottie Pippen,...
Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game
Draymond Green says a fan at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors game threatened his life
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony will play tonight 20 years after their fathers first did
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox. The basketball world didn’t know what LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were going to...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods fires warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after losing match
Tiger Woods has fired a warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on social media after reacting to his latest Match loss alongside World No.1 Rory McIlroy. Woods and McIlroy were comfortably taken down 3&2 in The Match, which benefitted Huricane Ian Relief. You can watch Tiger's best highlights from...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony face off in HS game
Monday night's high school basketball showdown between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King featuring Bronny, Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony comes 20 years after their fathers faced off in their own elite high school matchup.
"My daddy used to tell me all the time, ‘You got to rebound like Barkley and get some elbows up" — Shaquille O'Neal on why Charles Barkley is perfect for NBA on TNT
As NBA on TNT stars, Shaq knows what Barkley brings to the table.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Nods to Michael Jordan's Heart and Soul
When designing new retro colorways, Jordan Brand has a penchant for calling out pivotal moments in his basketball career and one of the most consistent themes that we see on his retro line is a nod to his alma mater: the University of North Carolina. We’ve seen this motif touch up models like the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 6, and now an Air Jordan 5 “UNC” rendition is on the way. After surfacing back in May, its official images have now been loaded by Nike.
Former Celtics Fan-Favorite Reportedly Available via Trade, Should Boston Make Move?
The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA this season, but should they make any moves? Through just over a quarter of the season, the Celtics have the league's best record at 21-6 and are 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks. Boston has done this without being at full ...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Don't count out the Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors earned a big win against the Boston Celtics in their first matchup since owning them in the NBA Finals last season. Why it matters: The Dubs are looking to defend their title, but they've been off to a shaky start this season, raising concerns about whether Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the team are capable of a repeat performance.
What Mac Jones Said About Matt Patricia After Patriots’ Win Over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Though the in-game F-bombs suggested otherwise, Mac Jones insisted after Monday night’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals that he is not unhappy with the current state of the Patriots’ offense. Asked after New England’s 27-13 win at State Farm Stadium whether he’s frustrated with...
Patriots Wideout Clearly Unhappy With DeVante Parker Injury Handling
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The handling of DeVante Parker’s head injury Monday night prompted a strong response from one of his fellow New England Patriots wide receivers. Parker appeared woozy after a contested first-quarter reception against the Arizona Cardinals, struggling to keep his balance as he reset for the next play. The Patriots tried to hurry to the line to prevent Arizona from challenging the catch, but Nelson Agholor, realizing his teammate was struggling, took a knee and frantically waved at the on-field officials, pleading for them to stop play and allow Parker to be examined.
Update Provided On Kyler Murray’s Injury From Patriots-Cardinals
Early indications are Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s injury from Arizona’s matchup with the New England Patriots is as serious as it appeared. Shortly after Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact injury, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Cardinals are fearing their quarterback may have sustained a “serious knee injury.”
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
