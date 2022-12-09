Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
3 people transported after 6-vehicle crash at Lamb, Bonanza in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in the east Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning, police said in an update. The collision was reported just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Residents call on City of North Las Vegas to address safety concerns after deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Residents along Scott Robinson Boulevard in North Las Vegas are fed up with speeding cars and reckless drivers following a deadly Sunday night crash that killed two toddlers. Police said speed and impairment are suspected factors in the crash. Neither child was properly restrained in...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police training facility building named for outgoing sheriff Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first building at a police training center in Las Vegas has been named for outgoing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosted a naming ceremony on Wednesday to make the dedication. Organizers say the newly christened Joseph Lombardo...
news3lv.com
Ho Ho Ho! Santa is coming to Hash House A Go Go
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to meet Santa?. Santa Claus will be visiting Hash House A Go Go at their Summerlin location for complimentary photos. | Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. The event will take place on Sat., Dec. 17,...
news3lv.com
Traffic safety expert calls on community to follow road laws following several crashes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week continues to be a dangerous one on the roads here in Southern Nevada, with yet another multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It started Sunday with a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas that killed two toddlers. On Tuesday, there was a terrible crash...
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire Department mourns the loss of veteran fire engineer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) is mourning the passing of one of its own. On Tuesday, HFD announced that fire engineer Clete Dadian died while off-duty on Monday, December 12. According to the department, Dadian had served Henderson for more than 22 years and was...
news3lv.com
One person killed in three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn Road near Valley View
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas valley Monday, according to police. The crash was reported around 11:12 a.m. on Desert Inn Road, west of Valley View Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Evidence at the...
news3lv.com
Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
news3lv.com
9 people getting help after fire at southwest valley apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Cross is helping nine people affected by a fire that broke out in an apartment building Sunday night. The fire was reported around 6:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on Durango Drive near Blue Diamond Road, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead Park Rangers seek victim assaulted by group while camping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to identify a male assault victim. Park rangers say that on the evening of August 28, 2022, an...
news3lv.com
Man wanted for business robbery, threating to kill the victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a business robbery. Officials said the robbery took place in the southern Clark County area, where he threatened to kill the victim. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man, 6’0...
news3lv.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash reported on I-15 near Moapa Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following a crash on a highway near Moapa Valley, Nevada. The incident happened on December 4, 2022, at around 9 p.m. on the I-15, north of mile marker 104. According to Nevada State Police, a black Chevrolet Van was disabled on...
news3lv.com
Clark County officials offer tips for dealing with upcoming winter weather
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With freezing temperatures expected this week, county officials are offering some advice and tips to help Las Vegas residents stay safe and warm. The county has provided the list of tips below for valley residents:. Winterize Your Home. Insulate walls and attic, caulk, and weather-strip...
news3lv.com
The Jonas Brothers return to Las Vegas for weekend residency in February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Jonas Brothers are celebrating the new year in Las Vegas. The band announced their return to the Dolby Live at Park MGM for three new shows as part of their 'Live in Vegas' residency on February 17, 18, and 19, 2023. This comes following...
news3lv.com
Mt. Charleston warns of large crowds on mountain for snow during winter break
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials around Southern Nevada are warning people to expect large crowds at Mt. Charleston if there's snowfall during the upcoming winter break. Members of the Mt. Charleston Winter Alliance issued a notice on Wednesday ahead of the planned break for Las Vegas valley public schools, which begins Monday.
news3lv.com
Waiter shot during attempted robbery sues Shanghai Plaza, restaurant where it happened
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The waiter shot multiple times last year during a robbery attempt at a Chinatown restaurant is suing the plaza and restaurant where it happened. ChengYan Wang filed suit against U.S. Hui De Real Estate Investment Corp, doing business as Shanghai Plaza, in a complaint dated Sept. 15.
news3lv.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Who's ready to celebrate the holidays with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales?. On Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making an appearance at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. Attendees will be able to enjoy free Budweiser for guests 21...
news3lv.com
BLM announces recreation fee increase at Red Rock Canyon in 2023
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fee increase is coming to Red Rock Canyon next year. On Tuesday, officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the recreation fee increase coming to Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. Starting January 1, 2023, passenger vehicles will be charged a $20...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect caught on video fleeing scene of deadly stabbing in Las Vegas alley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Surveillance video captured a suspect fleeing from the scene of a deadly stabbing in a Las Vegas alley earlier this month, according to an arrest report, and police say they found a trail of blood leading to his apartment. Joshua Billings, 27, was taken into...
news3lv.com
Eight casinos to launch fireworks for New Year's 2023 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Eight casinos in Las Vegas will launch fireworks to welcome the new year. Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci say they will unveil full details on Thursday for "America's Party 2023." The annual fireworks display helps celebrate...
Comments / 0