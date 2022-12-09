ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Ho Ho Ho! Santa is coming to Hash House A Go Go

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to meet Santa?. Santa Claus will be visiting Hash House A Go Go at their Summerlin location for complimentary photos. | Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. The event will take place on Sat., Dec. 17,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire Department mourns the loss of veteran fire engineer

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) is mourning the passing of one of its own. On Tuesday, HFD announced that fire engineer Clete Dadian died while off-duty on Monday, December 12. According to the department, Dadian had served Henderson for more than 22 years and was...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Lake Mead Park Rangers seek victim assaulted by group while camping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to identify a male assault victim. Park rangers say that on the evening of August 28, 2022, an...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Man wanted for business robbery, threating to kill the victim

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a business robbery. Officials said the robbery took place in the southern Clark County area, where he threatened to kill the victim. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man, 6’0...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal hit-and-run crash reported on I-15 near Moapa Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following a crash on a highway near Moapa Valley, Nevada. The incident happened on December 4, 2022, at around 9 p.m. on the I-15, north of mile marker 104. According to Nevada State Police, a black Chevrolet Van was disabled on...
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
news3lv.com

Mt. Charleston warns of large crowds on mountain for snow during winter break

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials around Southern Nevada are warning people to expect large crowds at Mt. Charleston if there's snowfall during the upcoming winter break. Members of the Mt. Charleston Winter Alliance issued a notice on Wednesday ahead of the planned break for Las Vegas valley public schools, which begins Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

BLM announces recreation fee increase at Red Rock Canyon in 2023

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fee increase is coming to Red Rock Canyon next year. On Tuesday, officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the recreation fee increase coming to Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. Starting January 1, 2023, passenger vehicles will be charged a $20...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Eight casinos to launch fireworks for New Year's 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Eight casinos in Las Vegas will launch fireworks to welcome the new year. Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci say they will unveil full details on Thursday for "America's Party 2023." The annual fireworks display helps celebrate...
LAS VEGAS, NV

