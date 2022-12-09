A fearless cat narrowly escaped the jaws of a coyote in Texas after it took on the wild animal in a crazy encounter. This home surveillance footage shows the fight between the animals on a deck in Surfside. The cat has multiple close calls during the scrap before it climbs up the bannister to safety. Tony Gray was inside the house and said he banged on the door to scare the coyote away. Referring to the cat, he said: "He was a fighter and luckily the coyote was a skittish pup."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cat reunites with owners 13 months after travelling 280 miles to old homeWhat are Black Friday and Cyber Monday and how long do they last?Jonnie Irwin explains why he kept cancer diagnosis secret for so long

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO