Mountain lion attacks another leashed Chihuahua in Los Angeles
Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in an attack in a residential neighborhood.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Mississippi executes former Marine for 2000 rape and murder
A former US Marine who confessed to raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl was executed Wednesday in the southern US state of Mississippi. Loden, a gunnery sergeant and recruiter for the US Marine Corps, confessed to repeatedly raping Gray in his van before suffocating and strangling her.
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
a-z-animals.com
Adult Male Lion Shows Lioness How To Deal With Aggressive Hyenas
Adult Male Lion Shows Lioness How To Deal With Aggressive Hyenas. They’re not called the kings of the jungle for no reason! Lions are incredible creatures and are considered one of the few apex predators. Lions hunt both alone or in prides. Usually, in joint hunts, the lioness initiates the attack. When their prey is close enough, lions will pursue it and make a quick rush at it in an effort to either jump on it or topple it over.
Watch: Pit Bull Attacks Tesla Model 3
Watch these videos about a pit bull that attacked a woman's Tesla Model 3. The post Watch: Pit Bull Attacks Tesla Model 3 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes
As we develop further and further into coyotes’ natural range, interactions with pets have only become more common. Often, these occurrences are negative for one or both parties. Coyotes don’t like hanging out with people or their pets, and small pets may be killed if left unattended outside. Bigger dogs often instinctively chase off coyotes […] The post Georgia Sheepdog Fights, Kills 8 Coyotes appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com
See Two Young Gorillas Play Fight, Then Dad Shows Up
Gorillas are one of our closest living relatives and the biggest of the planet’s primates. There are actually four subspecies of gorilla and they share 98% of their DNA with we humans. It is not surprising, therefore, that we recognize some aspects of their behavior and this video shows us a classic example.
Hero dog leads cops to owner, 84, who was missing for a week
He was the best boy. A dog named El Palomo was hailed as a hero earlier this month after he managed to lead police to his 84-year-old owner, who went missing in the desert after getting lost during a walk. Gregorio Romero left his home on Nov. 27, 2022, for a walk in Moctezuma, Mexico, when he got lost. Romero’s family reported the man’s disappearance four days later, claiming that it was not unusual for him to wander off to visit other villages and then return a few days later. Ramona, Romero’s niece, said she grew concerned after several days had passed since Romero...
a-z-animals.com
Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well
Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
Fearless cat narrowly escapes after taking on wild coyote
A fearless cat narrowly escaped the jaws of a coyote in Texas after it took on the wild animal in a crazy encounter. This home surveillance footage shows the fight between the animals on a deck in Surfside. The cat has multiple close calls during the scrap before it climbs up the bannister to safety. Tony Gray was inside the house and said he banged on the door to scare the coyote away. Referring to the cat, he said: "He was a fighter and luckily the coyote was a skittish pup."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cat reunites with owners 13 months after travelling 280 miles to old homeWhat are Black Friday and Cyber Monday and how long do they last?Jonnie Irwin explains why he kept cancer diagnosis secret for so long
Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'
When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
LOOK: Entire Skeleton Hanging in Crevice Reveals Caribou’s Unfortunate Fate
An eerie photo of a skeleton dangling in a narrow rock crevice recently went viral on social media. The photo of the caribou skeleton reveals the animal likely suffered an agonizingly slow death. It’s possible that its large antlers long prevented the animal from meeting the release of certain death.
Bodies of Mom and Son Found Separately After Tornado Destroys Louisiana Home: 'Everything Was Gone'
The mother was reportedly found a street over from the site of her home while her son was located in a wooded area about a half mile away, according to local police A boy and his mother died after a tornado struck their Louisiana town on Tuesday. Their bodies were found in separate locations away from their home in the Pecan Farms area of Keithville, officials said. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said the boy was located in a wooded area about a half-mile away from his residence, CNN affiliate KSLA and The...
Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Horseback Riding Accident on Cruise Excursion: 'It's a Nightmare,' Says Mom
Stefan Keryan “ended up getting dragged by the horse for almost two miles,” according to the eight-year-old boy's mother What started off as a dream vacation turned into a parent's worst nightmare when an 8-year-old boy got seriously injured during a horseback riding accident in Belize. Now, his family says he's "fighting for his life." During a stop in Belize on their first-ever cruise, the Keryan family decided to go on an excursion to a monkey sanctuary, which included horseback riding, mom Heidi told ABC station KMGH-TV. While Stefan was on the horse,...
Carscoops
Watch The Moment A Semi-Truck Falls Off An Overpass Onto Another Crash Site
First responders have been lucky to escape injury after a large truck crashed and fell from a highway onto the scene of a previous accident. Dramatic footage shared to social media shows an SUV and a rolled semi-truck blocking the road near the Highway 14 / 5 Freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, California. This first crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Rottweiler Puppy's 'First Little Howl' Caught on Camera in Adorable Clip
"Oh my heart," wrote on TikTok user, while another described the pup as "the cutest."
'Violent Alarm': Boxer Waking Up His Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches
Boxer dogs are known for their playful personalities and this one is no exception.
Cat Stuck in Bag of Chips Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Accepted His Fate'
A clumsy cat cracked up TikTok users after a video of it being stuck in a bag of chips for "God knows how long" went viral on social media. In the viral clip from @marleyandmummy, the cat can be seen sitting in a potted plant with a bag of chips on its head, before a neighbor, who posted the video, took it off its head—only after filming the hilarious scene first, of course.
