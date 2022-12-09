ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Arkansas grinch repeatedly snipping Christmas lights on woman’s home

By Neale Zeringue
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ide9t_0jdA3KkX00

CONWAY, Ark. – You better watch out. You better not cry, but a Grinch is attempting to steal Christmas in Conway. The lights on a mother’s downtown home have been cut clean through the power cords twice in one week.

Despite the crime, her family intends to keep the lights shining. Marilyn Moix and Justin Hoadley say they haven’t heard of it happening anywhere else in their neighborhood around College Avenue, so they fear someone has put ending their display on their Christmas Wishlist.

Surveying the damage around his mother’s home, Hoadley is prepared to deck the halls once more.

“This is our second time this year so far. It happened twice last year,” Hoadley said. “We’re going to keep fighting for Christmas joy because that’s what we do at our house.”

Hoadley questioned why someone cut his mother’s Christmas lights as her home is only six blocks away from the police station.

“I love Christmas,” Moix stated. “We believe in the spirit of people, the spirit of the season, and the joy that lights and decorations can bring to not only our family but to people as they pass by our home.”

The family hasn’t filed a police report, but they have asked authorities to be extra watchful on patrols by the busy street corner.

“In the evening hours, that’s when it seems to happen. Right around dusk,” Moix said.

She and Hoadley don’t wish for the culprit to spend the holidays in jail, but they hope whoever it is caught red-handed, or perhaps red-nosed, and gets just what they deserve.

“I just hope maybe they get a lump of coal in their stocking. That’s what I keep telling everybody,” Hoadley concluded.

“If the person sees this who’s doing this, can you just be happy with the season of Christmas and let the lights be the lights,” Moix added.

Some have suggested a game camera be used to catch who’s doing it, but it’s such a busy street and Moix said she doesn’t think it would work for her problem. Hoadley said he’d rather not, but he is prepared to keep replacing these lights all throughout the holidays if he has to.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
LONDON, AR
whiterivernow.com

Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman

Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
CLINTON, AR
THV11

Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating a Tuesday night homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock Police Department has opened an investigation for a Tuesday night homicide, according to a LRPD release. At 8:24 p.m. on December 13, Little Rock officers responded to a call on the 4800 block of South University. The release explained that when officers got there, a man suffering from […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Suspect in March I-430 shooting incident arrested

A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in March along Interstate 430 in Pulaski County. According to the Arkansas State Police, 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence was arrested Wednesday by Arkansas State Police Special Agents and is currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Torrence is facing two felony charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Tuesday night shooting leaves one dead in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday night shooting on South University Avenue in Little Rock has left one person dead, authorities said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, an adult black male was pronounced dead in the 4800 block of South University Avenue. Police said they responded to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Garland County Sheriff's Office announces 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the festive holiday season continues the Garland County Sheriff's Office announces its 'Twelve Days of Safety' campaign. The sheriff's office wants to make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright by using the campaign and through this campaign, the public will be provided with safety tips that help keep them as well as their property safe.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
THV11

Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident

SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
SHERWOOD, AR
mysaline.com

Here’s how to have Benton students “Elf” your yard

Let the Benton Mayor’s Youth Council bring smiles to your kids/grandkids, friends/family, or neighbors by “Elfing” their yard this holiday season. This service is $50.00 this includes us putting up/taking down 8-9 yard signs. On the night of take down, we will leave a gift from the Elves for each child listed on the registration. We usually put up/take down signs between 6:30-7:00pm. Pay by cash or check written to the City of Benton.
BENTON, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy