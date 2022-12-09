FORT LAUDERDALE - Nearly 30 years ago, a Pompano Beach woman died in a violent attack at her home. Her murder went unsolved until recently when the Broward Sheriff's Office cracked the case and brought some closure to her family. On a Saturday in April 1994, Lillian DeCloe was at home waiting for a visit later that day from a niece who helped care for her. That visit would never happen. "In 1994, we had one of our residents in Pompano Beach, an 89-year-old woman named Lillian DeCloe, and she was brutally beaten and killed in her residence....

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO