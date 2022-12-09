Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Pair kidnapped, robbed 75-year-old woman in Hialeah ‘pigeon drop’ scam
HIALEAH, Fla. – A man and woman from southwest Miami-Dade stand accused of kidnapping and robbing a 75-year-old woman in Hialeah as part of what police are calling a “pigeon drop” scam. Lady Milena Rojas-Chauta, 39 and David Alberto Agudelo, 32, were arrested Tuesday and face charges...
Click10.com
MDPD: Under guise of seeking room to rent, duo binds, robs man at knifepoint in own home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A chance meeting over the summer at a southwest Miami-Dade gas station led to a man getting tied up and robbed at knifepoint in his own home, according to police. Police arrested the two men accused of committing the crime on Tuesday. According to a...
WSVN-TV
Victim trying to help catch repeat porch pirate as theft reports pile up in Broward
(WSVN) - A porch pirate is hitting up homes in several Broward communities, and one man is doing a little detective work to get this crook caught. 7’s Karen Hensel investigates. A Ring camera in Sunrise catches a thief swiping a pricey piece of equipment from Kyle Branston’s driveway....
Click10.com
Police looking for Broward thieves who rob, sometimes shoot people selling items online
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are trying to track down a group of thieves using social media to commit armed robberies. Since Nov. 30, police in the city have been dealing with numerous robberies and a shooting that left a man dead. “We can have two people out there...
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
WSVN-TV
MCSO arrest 3 suspects during traffic stop after 3 ounces of marijuana and handgun were found in vehicle
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Key Largo led to three men being arrested after deputies found marijuana and a handgun in their car. The three men, De’Andre Dennis Pressley, 20; Jerome Aaron Charles, 19; and Quinton Robert Hightower, 19, have all been charged with possession of marijuana.
Click10.com
Video shows man ‘out of his mind’ before dying in Miami-Dade police custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surveillance video released on Tuesday shows a man’s erratic behavior before he died while police officers arrested him on Monday night in southwest Miami-Dade County. Witnesses said the man was throwing products inside an AutoZone Auto Parts store and shouting someone had a gun...
Click10.com
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
Click10.com
Police bullet or self-inflected wound? FDLE investigating midtown condo shooting
MIAMI – A man who barricaded himself inside a midtown Miami condo was found dead inside the unit after being shot. It remains unclear as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates whether the man died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if a shot by police killed him.
Click10.com
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Miami New Times
Miami Cop Fired for Pummeling Homeless Man Accused of Stealing Publix Chicken
A Miami police officer has been fired more than a year after he was caught on video repeatedly punching a homeless man accused of stealing chicken from a Publix deli. On April 16, 2021, Miami Police Department (MPD) officer Alexander Garcia-Contreras was filmed shoving, slamming, and punching a homeless man as he detained him for allegedly shoplifting chicken from a Publix on Biscayne Boulevard. Cellphone video shows shoppers watching in shock as the officer violently took the then-58-year-old man, Willie Barbor, into custody inside the deli section of the grocery store.
Click10.com
Brickell stalking suspect ordered to stay away from victims
MIAMI – The stories from victims are frightening. They say 33-year-old Ejoifor Onyechi has created fear in their lives. “I’ve been terrified of him, I get chills just thinking of about it,” said one woman who was too shaken to reveal her identity. She told Local 10...
BSO solves nearly 30 year old Pompano Beach murder cold case
FORT LAUDERDALE - Nearly 30 years ago, a Pompano Beach woman died in a violent attack at her home. Her murder went unsolved until recently when the Broward Sheriff's Office cracked the case and brought some closure to her family. On a Saturday in April 1994, Lillian DeCloe was at home waiting for a visit later that day from a niece who helped care for her. That visit would never happen. "In 1994, we had one of our residents in Pompano Beach, an 89-year-old woman named Lillian DeCloe, and she was brutally beaten and killed in her residence....
Click10.com
Man indicted for murder after allegedly selling fake Xanax to Broward woman who overdosed on fentanyl
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A grand jury indicted a man on first degree murder charges for allegedly selling fake prescription drugs to a Hollywood woman. Melissa Hernandez was 21 years old when she lost her life in Sept. 2021. Frank Hernandez said his daughter, Melissa, died after accidentally taking fentanyl.
Click10.com
Man dies while in police custody after allegedly causing ruckus inside Miami-Dade auto parts store
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade County after a man in police custody stopped breathing. It happened at an Autozone store inside a strip mall on Southwest 56th Street and 93rd Avenue. According to police, they received a call shortly after 6 p.m....
Click10.com
Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday. Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree...
Click10.com
Crime spree suspect, 15, pleads not guilty to adult charges in Broward court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent pleaded not guilty on his behalf in Broward County court Tuesday, a little less than a month after prosecutors moved to charge the teenager as an adult in an August crime spree that ended in a fatal crash. Bessent...
WSVN-TV
BSO: DNA helps solve 1994 murder cold case
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office made a break in a cold case from the 1994. Detectives have solved the murder of an 89-year-old woman. Eighty-nine-year-old Lillian DeCloe was brutally murdered after she was strangled and sexually assaulted while she was at her Pompano Beach home. For almost 30 years, her family has had no closure not knowing who killed their loved one.
WSVN-TV
Driver confesses to fatally striking 2-year-old boy, will not face jail time after accepting plea deal
MIAMI (WSVN) - The case against a South Florida driver accused of fatally striking a 2-year-old boy came to an emotional end when the suspect admitted his guilt. The family of Anthony De Leon has been searching for justice for almost three years. On Monday, the driver connected to the...
Click10.com
Wig Store owners considering shutting Tamarac business following multiple robberies
TAMARAC, Fla. – A South Florida wig store has been robbed numerous times, with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the family business. The repeated robberies happened in Tamarac. It’s gotten so bad the owner is considering closing her doors to protect her family. Surveillance...
