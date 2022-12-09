ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Miami New Times

Miami Cop Fired for Pummeling Homeless Man Accused of Stealing Publix Chicken

A Miami police officer has been fired more than a year after he was caught on video repeatedly punching a homeless man accused of stealing chicken from a Publix deli. On April 16, 2021, Miami Police Department (MPD) officer Alexander Garcia-Contreras was filmed shoving, slamming, and punching a homeless man as he detained him for allegedly shoplifting chicken from a Publix on Biscayne Boulevard. Cellphone video shows shoppers watching in shock as the officer violently took the then-58-year-old man, Willie Barbor, into custody inside the deli section of the grocery store.
Click10.com

Brickell stalking suspect ordered to stay away from victims

MIAMI – The stories from victims are frightening. They say 33-year-old Ejoifor Onyechi has created fear in their lives. “I’ve been terrified of him, I get chills just thinking of about it,” said one woman who was too shaken to reveal her identity. She told Local 10...
CBS Miami

BSO solves nearly 30 year old Pompano Beach murder cold case

FORT LAUDERDALE - Nearly 30 years ago, a Pompano Beach woman died in a violent attack at her home. Her murder went unsolved until recently when the Broward Sheriff's Office cracked the case and brought some closure to her family. On a Saturday in April 1994, Lillian DeCloe was at home waiting for a visit later that day from a niece who helped care for her. That visit would never happen. "In 1994, we had one of our residents in Pompano Beach, an 89-year-old woman named Lillian DeCloe, and she was brutally beaten and killed in her residence....
WSVN-TV

BSO: DNA helps solve 1994 murder cold case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office made a break in a cold case from the 1994. Detectives have solved the murder of an 89-year-old woman. Eighty-nine-year-old Lillian DeCloe was brutally murdered after she was strangled and sexually assaulted while she was at her Pompano Beach home. For almost 30 years, her family has had no closure not knowing who killed their loved one.
