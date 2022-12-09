Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche, rescue crews responding
SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered a broken leg after being trapped in an avalanche in the Neffs Canyon area. People are being asked to avoid the area. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler there was a reported avalanche in the canyon after a man was skiing there. Officials...
Gephardt Daily
Kaysville fire, police crews respond to car vs. boulder collision
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car vs. boulder collision before dawn on Tuesday. The accident happened at Crestwood Road and Brookshire Lane. “No one was seriously injured in the accident,” says a statement issued by Kaysville Fire. “Kaysville...
Gephardt Daily
Skier missing overnight at Solitude Ski Resort found deceased; victim’s name released
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search crews have found the body of a 37-year-old skier who went missing Monday at Solitude Mountain Resort. The victim has been identified as Devon O’Connell, of Cottonwood Heights. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a...
KUTV
Salt Lake City officials work to combat crime attracted by vacant structures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials with Salt Lake City say boarded and vacant buildings have high potential to attract crime. “I think at the end of the day, boarded homes just invite stuff that we don’t want happening here,” said business owner Dan Dalton. Dan Dalton...
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
KUTV
38-year-old homeless man hospitalized after car runs him over while sleeping in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 38-year-old homeless man was hospitalized after being run over by a car while sleeping near a Salt Lake City street. Salt Lake City police said the incident happened under the I-15 off-ramp near 545 West 600 South a short time before 6 a.m. on Monday.
ABC 4
Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
KSLTV
Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
ksl.com
American Fork man charged in connection with Taylorsville crash that critically injured teen
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say was using prescription drugs and had drug paraphernalia in his car when he crashed into another vehicle and critically injured a teen girl — even though he claimed he did not drink or do drugs — is now facing several charges.
KSLTV
Davis County residents digging out after non-stop snow falls
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — One area where the snow has not let up since Tuesday’s storm started working its way into the state is Davis County. The East Bountiful bench had officially picked up 11 inches of snow by mid-afternoon Tuesday, and the snow showed no signs of slowing down late into the evening.
18-year-old Oregon woman killed in tubing accident at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died in a tubing accident on Saturday, December 10, after she collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley Resort. The accident […]
KUTV
Backcountry skiers rescued from avalanche up Little Cottonwood Canyon; one person injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out to reports of a man injured during an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon. Officials with UPD said the avalanche occurred around 2 p.m. at the Pink Pine area, near White and Red Pine, about halfway up the canyon.
KUTV
KTVB
23 injured after tour bus crashes between Boise and Salt Lake
The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. Snowstorms slickened roads throughout the region.
ksl.com
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
KSLTV
Car wash customers help pay the bills for 10-year-old Utah girl
LEHI, Utah — This week is the grand opening for a Quick Quack location in Lehi and it opened its doors in a very meaningful way. In the middle of a snowstorm, you typically don’t stop to get a carwash. But car after car pulled up to the new Quick Quack in Lehi on Monday. These drivers weren’t here to see their car shine, they were here to see something special — Leah Landeen’s smile.
Aargh! Salt Lake City ranks among worst for porch pirate thefts
New research shows that Salt Lake City residents, more than most around the country, should be asking Santa Claus for a home surveillance system.
KUTV
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho on charge of driving under the influence
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Brighton was arrested in Idaho and is facing a charge for driving under the influence. According to booking documents, Danial Knopp, 65, was arrested late Saturday night and was released Sunday morning. 2News located a booking photo of Knopp from the Blaine...
Fiancée of hit-and-run victim gets some closure after suspected driver arrested
It’s been almost 10 months since 26-year-old Carol “Butterflii” Galentine was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City.
