West Valley City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Kaysville fire, police crews respond to car vs. boulder collision

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car vs. boulder collision before dawn on Tuesday. The accident happened at Crestwood Road and Brookshire Lane. “No one was seriously injured in the accident,” says a statement issued by Kaysville Fire. “Kaysville...
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
ABC 4

Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Residents in Ballpark neighborhood to file nuisance complaint after vacant house fires

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City are fed up after five fires have broken out in two weeks on Major Street. The street is just south of 1300 South, between State and Main street. Along the street are four vacant homes, all owned by the same property owner. They believe the homes have been vacant for about a year and a half.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Davis County residents digging out after non-stop snow falls

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — One area where the snow has not let up since Tuesday’s storm started working its way into the state is Davis County. The East Bountiful bench had officially picked up 11 inches of snow by mid-afternoon Tuesday, and the snow showed no signs of slowing down late into the evening.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

18-year-old dies in tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after a tubing crash at Deer Valley Ski Resort Saturday night. Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 9 p.m. when the woman from Oregon was tubing with friends and collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express.
PARK CITY, UT
OutThere Colorado

18-year-old killed while tubing on ski slope after dark

An 18-year-old woman from Oregon was killed at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah while tubing with friends on the slopes after dark. At about 9 PM, the woman collided with a chairlift tower of Silver Strike Express. Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the lift, where the Park City Fire Department responded.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car wash customers help pay the bills for 10-year-old Utah girl

LEHI, Utah — This week is the grand opening for a Quick Quack location in Lehi and it opened its doors in a very meaningful way. In the middle of a snowstorm, you typically don’t stop to get a carwash. But car after car pulled up to the new Quick Quack in Lehi on Monday. These drivers weren’t here to see their car shine, they were here to see something special — Leah Landeen’s smile.
LEHI, UT

