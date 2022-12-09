Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
fox56news.com
Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal text messages
Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Know before-you-fly in Kentucky, tips for new drone …. With less than two weeks until Christmas,...
fox56news.com
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington …. A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward. Here are five...
fox56news.com
Fatal 2-car crash on Mason Headley Road
Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a car and a pickup truck collided. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022. Celebrating 53 years:...
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
fox56news.com
Georgetown council members offer alternatives to 61% water rate hike
Georgetown residents are still waiting to see what city leaders will do to address a budget shortfall on water utilities that could mean a big jump on bills. A special meeting was called Monday night to weigh more options. Georgetown council members offer alternatives to …. Georgetown residents are still...
fox56news.com
2 sentenced in connection to Lexington bar owners death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, two people were sentenced in connection to the death of a Lexington bar owner, bringing some closure to the 13-year-old case. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty to the 2009 beating death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Lexington police originally suspected Charlie’s injuries were from a fall down the stairs, but it was later ruled a homicide. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. The case would turn cold but was reopened in 2020.
WKYT 27
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
Lexington police face an uphill battle in solving murders, as 40% remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington, Kentucky, is facing a grim reality as the Lexington Police Department (LPD) is struggling to solve 40% of the murders that have occurred in 2022. Unfortunately, this number is much higher than average for most cities, and it has caused much distress amongst Lexington locals.
Lexington named first city for Our Common Purpose project
Learn about how Lexington was chosen to help lead the way to strengthen American democracy.
kentuckytoday.com
Grants given to 5 county fair boards
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Five Kentucky county fair boards have been awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced on Monday. The amounts and grant recipients include:. --Adair County - $92,325 for a new restroom building. --Bourbon County -...
fox56news.com
Kentucky man accused of shooting officer sentenced to life in prison
A Boyd County man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in federal court. Kentucky man accused of shooting officer sentenced …. A Boyd County man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in...
fox56news.com
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'
Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Eddie Montgomery & Randy Graham with Montgomery Reading …. Out &...
fox56news.com
Gloria Title 42
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about likely impact on his city after Title 42 is lifted. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about likely impact on his city after Title 42 is lifted. Know before-you-fly in Kentucky, tips for new drone …. With less than two weeks until Christmas,...
Effort underway to bring new attention to Fayette County Hamlets
Hamlets in the central Kentucky bluegrass area were rural communities developed by Black people from the 1800’s to the 1920’s.
fox56news.com
Louisville makes top 20 New Year’s cities, Lexington falls short
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is nearly here and you might be looking for the best party for your buck. WalletHub released a ranking of the top 100 best cities to celebrate the ringing of the New Year. The study looked at 29 key indicators, comparing the cities’ entertainment and food, average cost, and safety and accessibility.
fox56news.com
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead last year and caught the sound. Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red …. A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a...
fox56news.com
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
fox56news.com
Celebrating 53 years, Earl Poynter looks back on time with Lexington company
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After 53 years of working, a dedicated man is retiring, but not before a big celebration. Earl Poynter was the vice president of Davis H. Elliot Company and he was part of the team for 53 years. His accomplishments and the impact he had on countless people were celebrated with a luncheon Wednesday.
Listening to the pre-election preaching in one small Kentucky town
LAWRENCEBURG — With the election just three weeks away, my small, rural Kentucky town was suddenly “ate up,” as Grandma Ann might say, not with politics but with sex and sin. The Oct. 17 meeting of the Anderson County school board was standing room only, and the vast majority were there to make fear-mongering, religious […] The post Listening to the pre-election preaching in one small Kentucky town appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Comments / 1