Little Rock, AR

‘I just wish he was here’ Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas honors his life and searches for answers

By Tylisa Hampton
 5 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Loved ones and family members are pleading to the public for information after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in west Little Rock.

Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11400 Markham. The call to dispatch was made at 12:47 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the victim was found by officers at the intersection of Markham Street and Chenal Parkway.

Police said that the victim was named Ja’Markeise Gage and his mother, Rayanna Starr, said her children are her world and she is hoping to honor Gage’s life by sharing his story.

“He was a loving person, he was really respectful, he never disrespected me, and he was goofy,” Starr said.

Others who knew him, like Keyvunta Wright, said Gage always shined bright in a room.

“He was so sweet he loved to dance he loved to laugh if you were sad, he was there for you,” Wright said.

Starr said how Gage always put a smile on someone’s face when they needed it most.

“He knew when I was sad when I was mad. He would always do something crazy to make me laugh,” Starr said.

Starr says her life forever changed with her oldest son called her to give her the tragic news about Gage.

“He said someone had called him, said my son [Gage] had been shot so I instantly stopped what I was doing and went where he was to see what was going on,” Starr said.

Star said when she arrived at the intersection where Gage’s body was found by police it was too much to bear.

“I actually just sat there for a minute. I couldn’t get out of the car, I was just screaming and hollering.” Starr explained. “I just wish he was here; I wish it was all just a dream.”

Starr said she remembers her last conversation with Gage, which was moments before he was shot. She mentions how Gage was just starting a new chapter in his life. She said he was in good spirits and happy.

“I had actually just got off the phone with him 30 minutes before I got the call. He had just got a job,” Starr said.

Starr said she hopes to find answers on who is responsible for her son’s death soon and wants the violence in Little Rock to end.

“It’s senseless, I mean it’s not proving a point, it’s just hurting people,” Starr said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4605.

Nik Wesley
5d ago

somebody know something man, my family has endured enough loss this year. I love you Ray and we are definitely praying for your strength

