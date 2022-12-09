Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Albany’s Top 10 Trending ‘Near Me’ Searches for 2022, What Did You Search?
According to Cloudwards.net, nearly 92% of the world's population uses Google as their search engine of choice. A distant second place is Bing at just under 3% of the global search market. Regardless of which you use, what are you looking up?. Here are the Top 10 Trending 'Near Me'...
These Were The Capital Region’s 10 Most Read News Stories Of 2022
With 2023 days away, many are reflecting on the top stories of the year. 2022 continued the turbulent trend of the past few years. We saw the death of a beloved monarch, the Oscar's slap, the invasion of Ukraine, record breaking gas prices, Wordle, Tom Brady's retirement, unretirement, and divorce...
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
No Mo’ Faux! Why is New York Nearly the Worst for This Holiday Tradition?
It's the middle of December, and we're fully entrenched in the holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or just getting a few days away from the office, most of us can agree that the holiday season is one of the best times of the year. We gather together, give and receive gifts, and get another chance to give thanks for the great things we have in life.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday
It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
Giving or Getting a Gift Card? Know New NY Gift Card Laws
On December 10, 2022, it is no longer legal for gift card companies to charge fees and limit expiration dates in New York state. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that protects consumers from "exploitative gift card practices". According to Secretary Robert J. Rodriguez,. The law prohibits gift card fees and...
Everything You Need to Know About New York’s New Space Heater Law
Do you use a space heater? Have you started to rely on it to keep you and your family warm because oil and gas prices are still so high? There are safety measures that you should take whenever you use that space heater. There is a new law that will...
This Dessert Rated 9.4 at DeFazio’s In Troy, Time Is Running Out to Order
Folk's from the Capital Region have been bragging about DeFazio's Import store for more than 70 years and the legendary pizzeria next door for over 3 decades. Head to 264 and 266 4th Street in Troy for mouth watering pizza, pasta and calzones. Don't wait too long on the dessert though, soon it won't be available.
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
Round 2: The Capital Region Is Days Away From Another 8″ Of Snow?
After a very mild November, December is finally bringing winter to Upstate New York. Over the weekend, the Capital Region received its first significant snow of the season. From now until April, it’s shovels out and windshield wipers left sticking up to avoid freezing. Love the snow or hate...
Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe
Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
Celebs Adore This Cali Hot Chicken Chain Opening In Albany Friday
It’s one of the hottest new chains in America, figuratively and literally. In five years, Dave’s Hot Chicken has gone from a tent in a Hollywood parking lot to a viral darling with more than 750k followers on Instagram and rave reviews from movie stars, hip-hop moguls, and some of the biggest athletes in the world.
What Is New York State’s Best Signature Food? The Answer Will Surprise You!
What is the one food that is synonymous with the state of New York?. If asked what you thought the best signature food item in the state of New York is I am 99.9 percent sure one particular item would come to mind. A perfectly cooked New York-style pizza. And...
Coldest Job in New York? Watch Forest Rangers Train for Ice Rescues
Some peoples biggest fear when it comes to winter is falling through ice on a lake. Whether it's a realistic fear or not, there are always crews ready to come to the recue if it does happen. It might make you wonder, how do you even train for something dangerous...
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
Last Minute Shopper? See Updated Hours for NY Stores Through Christmas Day
We have nearly 2 weeks left to hit the stores and find the perfect gifts for those on our lists. Before you know it it will be last minute shopping season and panic will set in. Let's try to ease some of those stresses and plan ahead. Here are the updated New York store hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Legendary Capital Region ‘Pub’ Closing After 50 Years
Ask anyone in the Capital Region where to get the best pizza and have a great meal and they would mention this legendary restaurant in Watervliet. It is the end of an amazing run, a fifty-year run to be exact. The owners said it was time. The Purple Pub is...
