Can't wait to rock out to a Metallica classic in Fortnite? Don't worry we've got the details on how many V-Bucks you'll be needing to get the Master of Puppets emote. This emote is just the tip of the iceberg of content that fans are receiving now that Fortnite Chapter 4 has been released. New locations have emerged such as Anvil Square and the Citadel now that the latest island has appeared. Not only that, gamers now have the chance to play as the Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia among other original Fortnite characters. Players have plenty to see and do with Fortnite's latest chapter so it stands to reason that a good old jam session is in order to celebrate.

8 HOURS AGO