Warzone 2 Warzone Cup Explained
Following the releases of the Modern Warfare FC Support a Team feature and the soccer bundles, the launch of Season 1 Reloaded appears primed to "complete the hat trick of football festivities" in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 with a new Warzone Cup limited-time mode (LTM). For those wondering just...
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
How to Get Gaz Operator in Warzone 2
Long time fans of the Call of Duty series will be happy to hear that Gaz will be an unlockable operator in Modern Warfare 2. Players who enjoyed Gaz in the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 are in for a treat as Gaz will be an unlockable operator that players can equip in game. For those wondering just how to unlock Gaz as an operator, we've got your back.
Pokémon GO Mythical Wishes Event Explained
Details and other information about the Mythical Wishes event coming to Pokemon GO this holiday season
When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2022 End?
We've got quite a few days of Fortnite Winterfest 2022 to enjoy, but when do the festivities end?. One of Fortnite's biggest seasonal celebrations has arrived — Winterfest 2022. This year, players return to Cozy Lodge and unwrap free gifts for each day of Winterfest. On the cards this time around are two free Outfits — the Arctic Adeline Outfit and Sled Ready Guff Outfit.
Mega Glalie Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to battling the Mega Glalie Raid for December 2022 in Pokémon GO.
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Free Outfits Revealed
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is finally here, and players have the chance to get their hands on two free Outfits from Cozy Lodge. One of Fortnite's biggest seasonal celebrations has arrived — Winterfest 2022. This year, players return to Cozy Lodge and unwrap free gifts for each day of Winterfest. On the cards this time around are two free Outfits amidst a wide variety of other in-game cosmetics.
Sojourn, Roadhog, Doomfist Changes Coming in Overwatch 2 Balancing Hotfix
It appears balancing changes to some of the most powerful heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 are inbound. Citing the "early read of Season 2 hero performance," Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller and commercial director Jon Spector revealed Monday that a quick hero balancing hotfix will be coming later this week.
Hardcore LTM Coming to Apex Legends According to Latest Leak
Experienced Apex Legends players could be in store for a new LTM that will test their skills according to a recent leak on Twitter. Limited-time modes are typical amongst many multiplayer games and usually provide memorable experiences for those that try them out. Apex Legends fans can recall the extremely popular Gun Run mode introduced during the Beast of Prey Collection Event. This proved to be such a success amongst the community that many called for its permanent inclusion.
Original Apex Legends Event Skins Return During Wintertide Collection Event
With the Wintertide Collection Event off and running in Apex Legends, many players are noticing that a number of cosmetics released long ago for a limited time have made their way back to the in-game store. For those looking to pick up some rare event cosmetics, here's a breakdown of...
Warzone 2 Experiencing Significant Drop in Player Count on Steam
It appears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is losing momentum as the player count on Steam has dropped over fifty percent since its launch on Nov. 16. This may come as a surprise for fans given the historically successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being the fastest-selling Call of Duty game would lead many to think that Warzone 2 would share in its success as both games have been toted as a shared experience. It could be that various issues such as PC crashes, extreme amounts of lag, and Perk glitches have turned many initially enthusiastic fans away from Warzone 2.
All Fortnite Reboot Rally December 2022 Rewards
Reboot Rally is back in Fortnite this month, and there's a number of new rewards up for grabs. Here's what you need to know. Reboot Rally is the perfect excuse to get your friends back into Fortnite. Active players can team up with those who haven't played Fortnite and complete Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus Goals. Both the active and the returning or new players will earn points for in-game rewards, including the Snikt! Snikt! Emote.
Pokémon GO Galarian Farfetch'd December 2022: How to Catch
Guide to catching a Galarian Farfetch'd in Pokémon GO for the Mythic Blade event.
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 9 – The Silent Night Of The Batman
More Comicon Advent treats now, a Christmas comic every day of Advent leading up to Christmas Day… today it’s ‘The Silent Night of the Batman‘, a classic short from Gary Friedrich with art by Neal Adams and Dick Giordano. It was a short in Batman #219...
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Free Access Period: December 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a free access week for its Multiplayer mode from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, Activision announced Wednesday. From the newly remastered Shipment map to the all-new Third-Person mode and more, here's a breakdown of the maps and modes players will be able to try out during the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Free Access period.
Pokémon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Guide
Guide to beating the Elite Raid boss Hoopa in Pokémon GO for December 2022.
How Much is the Master of Puppets Emote in Fortnite
Can't wait to rock out to a Metallica classic in Fortnite? Don't worry we've got the details on how many V-Bucks you'll be needing to get the Master of Puppets emote. This emote is just the tip of the iceberg of content that fans are receiving now that Fortnite Chapter 4 has been released. New locations have emerged such as Anvil Square and the Citadel now that the latest island has appeared. Not only that, gamers now have the chance to play as the Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia among other original Fortnite characters. Players have plenty to see and do with Fortnite's latest chapter so it stands to reason that a good old jam session is in order to celebrate.
How to Sign Up for the Dune Awakening Beta
Fans of the Dune universe will be able to dive into a brand new MMO, titled Dune Awakening, developed by Funcom.
Catalyst, Mad Maggie Seem to be Perfect Loba Counters in Apex Legends Winter Express
With the kits of Catalyst and Mag Maggie, it appears Apex Legends players can easily counter Lobas in the Winter Express LTM.
Do I Need to Buy Modern Warfare 2 to Play Raids?
Wondering if you'll need to purchase Modern Warfare 2 in order to play the new raids? Here's what you need to know. With the newly revealed raids of Modern Warfare 2 bringing a new level of excitement to the Call of Duty community, many players are wondering if this mode will be free to play or if it will be locked behind Modern Warfare 2.
