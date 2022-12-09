Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
CBS News
2 rescued after plunging down elevator shaft at Target store in the Bronx
FDNY responded in three minutes, had to conduct technical rescue in elevator shaft. Dozens of shoppers at the Bronx Terminal Market watched as first responders put extensive confined space rescue training to work to save two men who fell down an elevator shaft. "I'm recording and I'm praying the same...
Paramedic treats fatally injured teenager at crash scene without realising it’s her daughter
A paramedic in Canada rushed to the scene of an accident and tried to save the lives of two teenage girls without realising one of the victims was her daughter.Jayme Erickson, the paramedic, spent more than 20 minutes trying to save the life of her 17-year-old daughter Montana, who she did not initially recognise due to the severity of the injuries she had sustained.The teenager ultimately died a few days later in the hospital.The crash occurred on 15 November. Ms Erickson said her "worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true" in a message she posted to her Facebook.According...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
A mother has warned others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after a fire destroyed her uninsured family home. Donna Symes, 40, from Glasgow had been preparing dinner with her husband Mohamed at around 8pm last night when the home fire alarm went off. The singer ran upstairs...
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
‘Trying to text and call’: Australian girl, 10, was at sleepover when family died in US light plane crash
Queenslanders Christian and Misty Kath and their eldest daughter, Lilly, killed when rented Piper Cherokee crashed off coast of Florida on the weekend
Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes
A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
'So many bodies scattered everywhere': Shocking scene where 25 sheriff's recruits were hit while running
SUV slams into 25 L.A. County Sheriff's Department cadets on Wednesday morning training run, critically injuring five and stunning South Whittier residents.
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Family of 5 found dead in their Phoenix home included attorney, her twin infants and 3-year-old son
Two twin infants were among the five family members found dead inside their north Phoenix home in what now is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday. Police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma, but the causes of death haven't been released yet. The...
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat
FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
International Business Times
Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State
A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship
An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
Florida mother of five dies after fire pit accident
A Florida mother of five died after a shocking fire pit accident in the backyard of the family home as she spent time with her children and friends.Nicole Foltz was trying to reignite the fire at the property in Tarpon Springs, Florida, when the gas can she was holding exploded in her hands.Foltz suffered burns on nearly 100 per cent of her body and died at Tampa General Hospital hospital three days after the incident, according to WTVT.“I had just gone inside and to my knowledge, she decided to try to keep the fire going, keep the fun going,”...
Upworthy
Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom
Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
'Um, I need help': Boy makes 911 call from inside father's car
As his father drove from California toward Nevada, repeating prayers while wearing a football helmet, a 12-year-old boy made an emergency call from the passenger seat, telling dispatchers he was concerned about his safety.
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE. The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
Watch a dad rescue his toddler daughter from coyote attack in broad daylight
A quick-thinking dad rescued his toddler daughter after a coyote tried to drag her away — and the entire scene was captured on home security camera. The attack occurred on the family’s front yard in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills on Dec. 2. In the chilling video, Ariel Eliyahuo is locking his car when a coyote runs up and grabs 2-year-old Ariya, who had just exited the vehicle.
People
