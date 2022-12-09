ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

CBS News

2 rescued after plunging down elevator shaft at Target store in the Bronx

FDNY responded in three minutes, had to conduct technical rescue in elevator shaft. Dozens of shoppers at the Bronx Terminal Market watched as first responders put extensive confined space rescue training to work to save two men who fell down an elevator shaft. "I'm recording and I'm praying the same...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Paramedic treats fatally injured teenager at crash scene without realising it’s her daughter

A paramedic in Canada rushed to the scene of an accident and tried to save the lives of two teenage girls without realising one of the victims was her daughter.Jayme Erickson, the paramedic, spent more than 20 minutes trying to save the life of her 17-year-old daughter Montana, who she did not initially recognise due to the severity of the injuries she had sustained.The teenager ultimately died a few days later in the hospital.The crash occurred on 15 November. Ms Erickson said her "worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true" in a message she posted to her Facebook.According...
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes

A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
DELAFIELD, WI
People

Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
WENDELL, NC
International Business Times

Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State

A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
The Independent

Florida mother of five dies after fire pit accident

A Florida mother of five died after a shocking fire pit accident in the backyard of the family home as she spent time with her children and friends.Nicole Foltz was trying to reignite the fire at the property in Tarpon Springs, Florida, when the gas can she was holding exploded in her hands.Foltz suffered burns on nearly 100 per cent of her body and died at Tampa General Hospital hospital three days after the incident, according to WTVT.“I had just gone inside and to my knowledge, she decided to try to keep the fire going, keep the fun going,”...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Upworthy

Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom

Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
POTTSTOWN, PA
People

2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE.  The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
VENICE, FL
NBC News

Watch a dad rescue his toddler daughter from coyote attack in broad daylight

A quick-thinking dad rescued his toddler daughter after a coyote tried to drag her away — and the entire scene was captured on home security camera. The attack occurred on the family’s front yard in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills on Dec. 2. In the chilling video, Ariel Eliyahuo is locking his car when a coyote runs up and grabs 2-year-old Ariya, who had just exited the vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
