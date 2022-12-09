Muncie man arrested for rape after reportedly refusing to get out of female’s bed, inappropriate touching

Read full article on original website
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near...
‘You don’t care if I shoot him, right?’: Indy man guilty of gunning down victim over gambling loss
INDIANAPOLIS — After a two-day jury trial, an Indianapolis man was found guilty of gunning down 30-year-old Walter Stein Jr. in a gas station parking lot in October 2020. Brandon McCormick, 25, was convicted of murder and will face between 45 and 65 years in jail. According to court...
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in...
DOJ: Repeat felon on supervised release gets 5 years after chase that injured IMPD officer
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he tossed a gun out of a car while leading police on a chase in which an officer was significantly injured, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Alonzo Smith, age 26, pleaded guilty to...
Anderson man claims he didn’t mean to kill 66-year-old; punched him twice in nose
ANDERSON, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Jacob Fite reportedly admitted to punching 66-year-old Jerry Gray twice in the nose but claimed that he hadn’t meant to kill the man. Jacob Fite, 34, of Anderson was arrested on Dec. 8 and faces charges of aggravated battery and involuntary...
Richmond man arrested for attempted murder after multi-hour standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond man is facing charges for attempted murder and strangulation following a standoff in Wayne County. Police were sent to a home on Arba Pike in Richmond around 2:48 p.m. Thursday. A woman called 911 to report a man, identified as 58-year-old Anthony Alexander, had shot at her several times, striking her at least once.
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Woman looking for Good Samaritan who helped save …. A woman is recovering after collapsing. Now...
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Muncie, the Muncie Police Department said. At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
IMPD: Man shot and killed, truck crashes into porch on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police found a man shot in the driver’s seat of a truck that crashed into a porch Wednesday on the near north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called to the area of...
Indy felon with 20-year history sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after latest crime
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis felon with a 20-year history of criminal conduct has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for his latest crime which involved fleeing from police while high on PCP and colliding with an innocent bystander’s vehicle at nearly 80 miles per hour. Carl...
Police searching for man who stole scratch-off tickets that were cashed out same day
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are looking for a man they say ordered employees of a tobacco store to the ground before he stole lottery tickets. The Anderson Police Department said the robbery happened at Low Bob’s Tobacco on Cross Street on November 28. Witnesses say a man wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black shoes, and a skull mask entered the business and ordered employees to the ground.
Marion Co. coroner releases photos of John Doe’s clothes in hopes public can identify dead man
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released a batch of photographs in hopes that the public may be able to help identify a John Doe who was found dead in Indianapolis on Monday. The coroner’s office stated that the deceased black male was found in the...
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Henry County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests on drug charges
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Henry County. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on I-70 near the New Castle exit.
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman...
FBI seeks help identifying man after Indianapolis bank robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen leaving an Indianapolis bank after a robbery. The FBI said the robbery happened on Nov. 16 at the Chase Bank located at 1313 W. 86th St. on the city’s north side.
One block on Indy’s east side sees two homicides and multiple non-fatal shootings in recent months
INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders on Indy’s east side are looking for answers following a series of shootings and homicides on the same block. The violence has taken place on the 100 block of North Euclid. That was the scene of a homicide last week. The front door is...
Students detained after gun found on Decatur Central High School campus
INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon. MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.
