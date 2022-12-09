Muncie man arrested for rape after reportedly refusing to get out of female’s bed, inappropriate touching

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

