Bills Wide Receiver Gives Curious Flex For ‘Loser’ Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley returned to the Bills on Tuesday, and the formerly retired wide receiver was welcomed back to Buffalo with a bizarre compliment. The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL after a two-game run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the veteran receiver signed onto the Bills practice squad and likely will be activated for Saturday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Update Provided On Kyler Murray’s Injury From Patriots-Cardinals
Early indications are Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s injury from Arizona’s matchup with the New England Patriots is as serious as it appeared. Shortly after Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact injury, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Cardinals are fearing their quarterback may have sustained a “serious knee injury.”
Mac Jones Reveals Reason For All Those F-Bombs In Patriots-Cardinals
Mac Jones wore his emotions on his sleeve Monday night while at times potentially prompting parents to cover their children’s ears. The Patriots cornerback was seen and heard shouting multiple expletives during the Patriots’ needed 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also appeared to wave off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia at one point and, generally, was visibly frustrated for much of New England’s messy victory at State Farm Stadium.
Julian Edelman Tweets After Kyler Murray Suffers Knee Injury
The Monday night matchup between the Cardinals and the Patriots kicked off with an injury scene that was tough to watch. Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury early in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. The superstar quarterback remained down on the turf for several minutes before he was carted off the field with a towel over his head. Murray managed to keep it together while he rode off before a sold-out crowd, but according to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, the fourth-year pro was “sobbing” upon entering the tunnel. An official injury diagnosis hadn’t been issued as of Tuesday morning, but all factors at play indicate Murray took on a serious ailment.
Bill Belichick Sends Message To Kyler Murray After QB’s Injury
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bill Belichick opened his postgame news conference Monday night with a message of support for injured opponent Kyler Murray. Murray, the Cardinals’ multitalented starting quarterback, suffered a non-contact knee injury on the third play of Arizona’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. The two-time Pro Bowler was carted to the locker room and later ruled out for the remainder of the game, with reports indicating he likely suffered a torn ACL.
Patriots Wideout Clearly Unhappy With DeVante Parker Injury Handling
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The handling of DeVante Parker’s head injury Monday night prompted a strong response from one of his fellow New England Patriots wide receivers. Parker appeared woozy after a contested first-quarter reception against the Arizona Cardinals, struggling to keep his balance as he reset for the next play. The Patriots tried to hurry to the line to prevent Arizona from challenging the catch, but Nelson Agholor, realizing his teammate was struggling, took a knee and frantically waved at the on-field officials, pleading for them to stop play and allow Parker to be examined.
Peyton Manning Was All Of Patriots Nation On Mind-Blowing Play
Not everything went as planned for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots during their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. With just four seconds left in the half and on first-and-10, the Patriots pulled off a jaw-dropping blunder which made for a great reaction from Peyton Manning and Eli Manning during ESPN?s ?ManningCast.”
What Mac Jones Said About Matt Patricia After Patriots’ Win Over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Though the in-game F-bombs suggested otherwise, Mac Jones insisted after Monday night’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals that he is not unhappy with the current state of the Patriots’ offense. Asked after New England’s 27-13 win at State Farm Stadium whether he’s frustrated with...
So Long, Odell Beckham Jr.? Cowboys Sign Different Veteran Wideout
The Dallas Cowboys have added to their wide receiver depth chart, but the addition is not the same veteran that many might have believed. T.Y. Hilton on Monday signed with the 10-3 Cowboys, according to the team. Dallas, of note, hosted fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit less...
Patriots Elevate Much-Hyped Draft Pick For Cardinals Game
UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone will not play Monday night against the Cardinals despite being elevated from the practice squad hours before kickoff. ORIGINAL STORY: GLENDALE, Ariz. — A much-ballyhooed member of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class is set to make his NFL debut Monday...
Kyler Murray Update: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Devastated After QB’s Injury
The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a swift and devastating blow Monday night as quarterback Kyler Murray exited the Week 14 game against the New England Patriots just three plays into the contest. Murray’s non-contact knee injury is thought to be serious with reports speculating it could be a season-ending ACL...
Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Tom Brady Apologist Skip Bayless
Tensions flared between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless during Monday morning’s episode of “Undisputed.”. Bayless, as he does at every turn, went to bat for Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers were demolished by the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. But instead of keeping his arguments to the players on the field, Bayless looped Sharpe into the discussion and took ricochet shots at his co-host. Bayless pointed out Sharpe retired from the NFL at 35, a decade younger than Brady’s current age, and stressed the legendary quarterback is a better player than the former tight end was, even though neither note was relevant to the debate.
Josh Allen Has Awkward Exchange With Reporter After Bills’ Win
Josh Allen didn’t take the bait after the Bills labored to a Week 14 win Sunday afternoon. Buffalo managed to earn a season series split with the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn’t thanks to an electrifying performance from Allen and company. The Bills quarterback was sacked three times and only threw for 147 yards, and Buffalo as a team was limited to 232 yards of total offense.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual levels either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Patriots Injury Report: Four Key Players Miss Practice, Six Limited
TUCSON, Ariz. — Wednesday’s Patriots practice offered good and bad news on the injury front. First, the good: Defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to the field after spending four weeks on injured reserve and practiced in a limited capacity. New England now has 21 days to activate Barmore, who missed the last seven games due to a knee injury. Additionally, receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jalen Mills and running back Damien Harris all were limited Wednesday after sitting out Monday night’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Who is the King of the AFC North?
With four weeks to go, the tightest division in the NFL, both in the standings and the odds, is the AFC North. At 9-4, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first place in what has set up to be a two-challenger competition for the throne to be named King of the North in the AFC.
How Matt Patricia Feels About Relentless Criticism Of His Play-Calling
Matt Patricia has been a lightning rod for criticism during his first season as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller. And much of the criticism is warranted. New England’s rudimentary offense has been a chore to watch all season and the regression of sophomore quarterback Mac Jones is concerning. We recently said Bill Belichick’s experiment with Patricia as a play-caller has been a predictable failure, and it’s a take shared by many who cover the Patriots.
49ers QB Brock Purdy (Oblique) Expected to Play Thursday
According to profootballtalk, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to play Thursday against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. Purdy suffered an oblique injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but managed to play through it. The 22-year-old was thoroughly impressive, completing 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, with an additional running score, as the Niners won their sixth straight game.
Dallas Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton spent the first ten years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2021, the four-time Pro-bowler had a career-worst 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old only played in five games last season, averaging 14.4 yards per reception.
Cole Beasley Resolves ‘Issues’ With Bills Management In Return
Controversy has surrounded Cole Beasley over the last couple of seasons, especially during his first stint with the Buffalo Bills. The 33-year-old wideout is now trying to put that behind him, even sitting down with Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott to clear the air as he unretired this week and was signed by Buffalo.
