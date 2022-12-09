Read full article on original website
Shocked? Wisconsin Is Full of Christmas Cheer and Illinois is a Bunch of Grinches
A new holiday survey found that Wisconsin is bursting with Christmas spirit this year, while Illinois is failing quite miserably. I expected WAY better from you, Illinois. A recent survey from getcenturylink.com discovered some pretty interesting things about the level of holiday spirit in our nation these days. While I think we can all agree things aren't great worldwide right now, it appears that many of the states in America are doing better at ignoring the BS and spreading Christmas cheer than other ones are. (I'm looking at you, Illinois).
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Wisconsin Makes Famed List – 10 Unique Ways Across the USA to Say ‘I’m Drunk’
Wisconsin has made another fantastic list - "Ways of Saying I'm Drunk Across America." MentalFloss. Having a little too much to drink can have a LOT attached to it. How do you feel the next day, did you say anything stupid night of, etc etc...How about how you "say it."
This Wisconsin City Is One Of America’s Fastest Growing Places
I didn't realize until doing a little research for this piece that America's population is up a little over 2.5 percent over the last five years, going from 327 million people in 2016 to almost 332 million people as of last year. And while the population continues to grow, so...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?
The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
4 Myths About Illinois That People in Other States Believe
Illinois is a state located in the Midwestern United States. It is known for its vibrant culture and rich history, as well as its diverse array of landscapes and attractions. However, like any other state, Illinois has its fair share of myths and misconceptions that people from other states may believe. Here are some common myths about Illinois and the truth behind them.
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
2 Great Ways to Escape the Winter Blues in Illinois
Winter is almost officially here, and as the weather gets colder, many people may find themselves feeling cooped up and restless, aka, suffering from "cabin fever". Cabin fever can make even the most dedicated homebodies, (like me), eager to get out and explore, and lucky for us there is a ton of fun up for grabs in Illinois each winter!
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
Illinois’ Favorite Christmas Cookie Is An Iconic Holiday Treat
From peanut butter blossoms, to raspberry cheesecake, to cut-out cookies, where does Illinois stand on the best Christmas cookie for the holidays?. Hands down, I freakin' love gingerbread cookies. Think about it: they're lightly spiced, have a warm flavor of gingerbread mixed in, and is the PERFECT match for a cold wintery night.
Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim
Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
Ride in Your Warm Car At These Illinois Drive-Through Light Displays
Midwest weather can be unpredictable and get brutally cold during the fall and winter months, but that shouldn't stop you and the family from enjoying some beautiful Christmas light displays over the holidays. There are several drive-through holiday light shows around the Stateline area, but we've found two that have...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
The Best Place in Wisconsin to Get Your Holiday PIE!
There's nothing quite like a warm, homemade pie straight out of the oven. And if you're in Wisconsin, the best place to get your hands on one of these delicious desserts is at Main Street Cafe. Located in the heart of downtown Bloomer, Wisconsin, Main Street Cafe is a quaint...
Wisconsin Police Arrest a ‘Snap Chat Bulk Marijuana’ Distributor
A Wisconsin man that used the social media platform "Snapchat" to sell weed in bulk, has been arrested. WeAreGreenBay. Alan Yang (also known as Lil Yang) is facing ten charges after police executed a search warrant at his residence. Lil Yang was operating a "bulk weed distribution company" that used Snapchat to see his weed.
New Year, New Laws In Illinois–Here’s What’s Coming In 2023
When we flip the calendar page to a new year in a few weeks, we'll have to start remembering to write 2023 on our checks (if anyone still does that), and it would probably be a good idea to know what additions and changes to current laws here in Illinois are going to be.
Small Town Christmas Novelist Based her Latest Book on Illinois TV Show
Forget watching Christmas movies, this year it's time to read a Christmas book and we've found the perfect one. There's something special about the way a book can transport you into another world. Sure you might be sitting in a waiting room, or on the bus... or on the treadmill...
