ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Shocked? Wisconsin Is Full of Christmas Cheer and Illinois is a Bunch of Grinches

A new holiday survey found that Wisconsin is bursting with Christmas spirit this year, while Illinois is failing quite miserably. I expected WAY better from you, Illinois. A recent survey from getcenturylink.com discovered some pretty interesting things about the level of holiday spirit in our nation these days. While I think we can all agree things aren't great worldwide right now, it appears that many of the states in America are doing better at ignoring the BS and spreading Christmas cheer than other ones are. (I'm looking at you, Illinois).
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois

Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?

The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?

When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

4 Myths About Illinois That People in Other States Believe

Illinois is a state located in the Midwestern United States. It is known for its vibrant culture and rich history, as well as its diverse array of landscapes and attractions. However, like any other state, Illinois has its fair share of myths and misconceptions that people from other states may believe. Here are some common myths about Illinois and the truth behind them.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common

There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

2 Great Ways to Escape the Winter Blues in Illinois

Winter is almost officially here, and as the weather gets colder, many people may find themselves feeling cooped up and restless, aka, suffering from "cabin fever". Cabin fever can make even the most dedicated homebodies, (like me), eager to get out and explore, and lucky for us there is a ton of fun up for grabs in Illinois each winter!
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint

If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard

Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois’ Favorite Christmas Cookie Is An Iconic Holiday Treat

From peanut butter blossoms, to raspberry cheesecake, to cut-out cookies, where does Illinois stand on the best Christmas cookie for the holidays?. Hands down, I freakin' love gingerbread cookies. Think about it: they're lightly spiced, have a warm flavor of gingerbread mixed in, and is the PERFECT match for a cold wintery night.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim

Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Ride in Your Warm Car At These Illinois Drive-Through Light Displays

Midwest weather can be unpredictable and get brutally cold during the fall and winter months, but that shouldn't stop you and the family from enjoying some beautiful Christmas light displays over the holidays. There are several drive-through holiday light shows around the Stateline area, but we've found two that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

The Best Place in Wisconsin to Get Your Holiday PIE!

There's nothing quite like a warm, homemade pie straight out of the oven. And if you're in Wisconsin, the best place to get your hands on one of these delicious desserts is at Main Street Cafe. Located in the heart of downtown Bloomer, Wisconsin, Main Street Cafe is a quaint...
BLOOMER, WI
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy