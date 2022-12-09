Brittney Griner’s Lawyer Explains Why Her Signature Locs Were Cut

Getty Images/Twitter

Brittney Griner’s attorney has explained why the basketball star’s signature locs were cut as videos and photos emerged from her prisoner swap on Thursday: because they kept freezing in the bitter cold. Maria Blagovolina told ESPN that Griner decided to chop nearly all her hair off because it continually froze after prison showers. “It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill,” Blagovolina said. It was a move that proved Griner was prepared to be imprisoned for the long-haul, Blagovolina said, suggesting Griner’s swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout caught her by surprise, as it did most of the country when it was announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Griner made the decision to part ways with her locs just two weeks ago—a decision Blagovolina wishes the basketball star would have put off until at least New Year’s Day.

Read it at ESPN