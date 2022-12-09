ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opposing groups of protesters clash at drag event in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Supporters of LGBTQ+ rights and a drag show rallied against protesters ahead of a performance at a downtown theater on Tuesday night. The Aztec Theater held a drag performance called “A Drag Queen Christmas” that was open to all ages. The Texas Freedom Force, however, protested that the show should be 18 and up.
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
Bah Humbug Christmas Sweepstakes- Day 1

It’s time to explore the past, present, and future with the Bah Humbug Christmas Sweepstakes!. Tune in to SA Live at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a special “A Christmas Carol” trivia question. Or, you can watch the full show on SA Live’s YouTube page.
San Antonio Zoo works to save Japanese giant salamander with salamander ladders

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is working to save an ancient amphibian species that lives 6,500 miles away. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo has been researching ways to reconnect populations of Japanese giant salamanders that have been separated by dams that have been built along Japan’s mountain streams and rivers.
Esthetics institute opens on South Side of San Antonio

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. WAR Esthetics Institute is an esthetics school that Melissa Guerra-Vasquez founded in 2022....
Store owner sounds alarm over lottery ticket thefts

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio convenience store owner says his store and others are getting ripped off for their scratch-off lottery tickets. Thieves took off with a case of lottery tickets from Anwar Tahir’s store on the West Side, the Leal Food Mart, last week. Security video shows a man distracting the employee at the register before tucking a plastic case of scratch-off tickets from the counter under his arm and running away with another man.
Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
SAPD internal affairs probing Helotes bar fight involving off-duty officers

HELOTES, Texas – Multiple San Antonio police officers are being investigated by internal affairs for their possible roles in a fight inside a Helotes bar earlier this year. Three women seen in surveillance video throwing punches, none of them SAPD officers, were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct following the Oct. 8 melee inside Pete’s Place Spirits & More, located in the 14700 block of Old Bandera Rd.
Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
USAA leaving downtown office space by the end of 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Local insurance and financial services giant USAA announced that the company will be vacating its downtown office space by the end of 2022. After largely leaving the 300 Convent building and putting it on the sublease market, the company had retained a relative skeleton crew within the urban core.
Man crashes car through wall, found shot dead on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead near his car that he crashed through a wall Tuesday on the city’s Northeast Side. When San Antonio police arrived before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard, they found the victim lying on the street.
