KSAT 12
Opposing groups of protesters clash at drag event in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Supporters of LGBTQ+ rights and a drag show rallied against protesters ahead of a performance at a downtown theater on Tuesday night. The Aztec Theater held a drag performance called “A Drag Queen Christmas” that was open to all ages. The Texas Freedom Force, however, protested that the show should be 18 and up.
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
KSAT 12
Bah Humbug Christmas Sweepstakes- Day 1
It’s time to explore the past, present, and future with the Bah Humbug Christmas Sweepstakes!. Tune in to SA Live at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a special “A Christmas Carol” trivia question. Or, you can watch the full show on SA Live’s YouTube page.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo works to save Japanese giant salamander with salamander ladders
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is working to save an ancient amphibian species that lives 6,500 miles away. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo has been researching ways to reconnect populations of Japanese giant salamanders that have been separated by dams that have been built along Japan’s mountain streams and rivers.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s housing market expected to rebound, outpace its neighbor to the north
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s housing market is expected to show positive growth next year, brushing past a recent slowdown brought on by rising interest rates and rapid price appreciation. The data comes from a new forecast by Santa Clara-based Realtor.com, an online provider of real estate listings...
KSAT 12
Esthetics institute opens on South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. WAR Esthetics Institute is an esthetics school that Melissa Guerra-Vasquez founded in 2022....
KSAT 12
San Antonio College announces second woman to be president in its history
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College has named its newest president, and she will be the second woman to hold that position in the school’s history. Dr. Naydeen González-De Jesús was named the 13th president of SAC during a board meeting on Tuesday. She will start the role on Jan. 9.
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during attempted robbery on North Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old is hospitalized after being shot multiple times on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police found the wounded man at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 8500 block of Broadway. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, officers believe the teenager was...
KSAT 12
Store owner sounds alarm over lottery ticket thefts
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio convenience store owner says his store and others are getting ripped off for their scratch-off lottery tickets. Thieves took off with a case of lottery tickets from Anwar Tahir’s store on the West Side, the Leal Food Mart, last week. Security video shows a man distracting the employee at the register before tucking a plastic case of scratch-off tickets from the counter under his arm and running away with another man.
KSAT 12
Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
KSAT 12
SAPD internal affairs probing Helotes bar fight involving off-duty officers
HELOTES, Texas – Multiple San Antonio police officers are being investigated by internal affairs for their possible roles in a fight inside a Helotes bar earlier this year. Three women seen in surveillance video throwing punches, none of them SAPD officers, were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct following the Oct. 8 melee inside Pete’s Place Spirits & More, located in the 14700 block of Old Bandera Rd.
KSAT 12
Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
KSAT 12
USAA leaving downtown office space by the end of 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Local insurance and financial services giant USAA announced that the company will be vacating its downtown office space by the end of 2022. After largely leaving the 300 Convent building and putting it on the sublease market, the company had retained a relative skeleton crew within the urban core.
KSAT 12
Residents say history of false alarms made them ignore real fire at apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – When fire alarms sounded throughout a far Northwest Side apartment complex early Wednesday, very few people appeared to be alarmed at all. Some watched from their balconies at the Tribute at the Rim apartments as San Antonio firefighters rushed into a ground floor business to put out the flames.
KSAT 12
Deadly early-morning crash on West Side highway leaves police with questions
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash on a West Side highway early Tuesday morning has left San Antonio police with a lot of questions. Officers answered the call about the crash shortly before 6 a.m. and found a pedestrian dead on the main lanes of eastbound Highway 90, just east of Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Man crashes car through wall, found shot dead on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead near his car that he crashed through a wall Tuesday on the city’s Northeast Side. When San Antonio police arrived before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard, they found the victim lying on the street.
KSAT 12
Feud between two men leads to shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a man being shot and hospitalized on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of San Judas. Police at the scene said a 42-year-old man crossed paths...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in 2020 murder of Army veteran
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating the suspects and suspect vehicles in the murder of a U.S. Army veteran in 2020. Bernard Terry, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the head around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 13...
KSAT 12
8-year-old brings loaded handgun, knives to SCUCISD elementary school; Schertz PD investigates
SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are investigating after a third-grade student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. Principal Sarah Reed reported the details to parents in a letter on Tuesday. The gun was discovered at about...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman on trial for murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law found guilty
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found a woman guilty of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law. Ruth Ann Comer, 69, was convicted Friday of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. She will be sentenced by a judge on Feb. 8.
