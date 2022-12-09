ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Companies say they’re being denied Texas tax breaks as a state agency is overwhelmed with applications

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Days before the expiration of a state program that provides billions of dollars in property tax breaks to businesses moving to Texas, two companies have gone to court arguing they’re being frozen out from the last-minute savings due to an overwhelmed state agency.
TEXAS STATE
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers...
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and...
INDIANA STATE
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village

One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its long-term...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need

ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
ROANOKE, VA

