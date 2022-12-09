Read full article on original website
Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care
Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas' ability to include religious groups that won't place kids with same-sex couples in the state's adoption process without losing federal funding.
Companies say they’re being denied Texas tax breaks as a state agency is overwhelmed with applications
Days before the expiration of a state program that provides billions of dollars in property tax breaks to businesses moving to Texas, two companies have gone to court arguing they're being frozen out from the last-minute savings due to an overwhelmed state agency.
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people...
After disappointing midterms, Texas GOP votes unanimously for a new national leader
Frustrated with the outcome of the midterm elections, the executive committee of the Texas GOP voted unanimously Saturday to call for new leadership at the national party. By a vote...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state's struggling home insurance market in the year's second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers...
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb's running mate in 2016 and...
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its long-term...
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – "There's a foster care crisis in America. There's a foster crisis in Virginia and there's a foster care crisis in our community," said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. "Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen."
