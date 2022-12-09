ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

4d ago

This is what owens does… this is how she makes her money… she’s a hack… a liar… she’s did this years ago with the NAACP and hasn’t stopped… she’s a horrible person…

subconsciousanswers
5d ago

Candace can loan her buddy Ye some cash so he can buy some clothes. He looks like he's been dumpster diving lately.

D. Brown
4d ago

So wait...Tennessee made a law making slander and libel legal? LOL! Well, ok...guess they had to protect their poor lying talking heads.

TheDailyBeast

Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

Van Jones’ ‘Bullshit’ Antisemitism Apology Lands Like a Lead Balloon

Black media pundits and activists have been quick to drag political commentator Van Jones for taking it upon himself to speak on behalf of all Black people this week with a bizarre apology for the rising antisemitism that preceded Kanye West’s recent outbursts. The media personality and Kim Kardashian...
TheDailyBeast

Failed House Candidate Charged With Threatening to Kill Texas Rep

A former Texas candidate for the House of Representatives has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill his opponent after losing to him in several primary races. Keith Douglas Casey has regularly run to unseat Rep. Randy Weber as the Republican on the ticket in Texas’ 14th district, garnering just 16 percent of the vote in the 2016 primary, followed by 5 percent in 2018 and 8 percent in 2022. Despite losing by 80 points in the March 2022 primary, Casey allegedly told people he’d actually won the race and accused Weber and Gov. Greg Abbott of conspiring against him to steal the race. He also told people he was going to kill Weber, according according to a complaint filed in federal court in Texas. Casey’s erratic behavior also included telling authorities he believed he’d been wiretapped and telling health officials he was a “servant of the most-high God,” prosecutors said. In November, a witness noticed Casey exiting and entering his car erratically, before telling the witness the election was stolen and “he was going down,” the complaint said. A hearing for the case is scheduled for Dec. 21.Read it at Houston Chronicle
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE

