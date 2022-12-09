A former Texas candidate for the House of Representatives has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill his opponent after losing to him in several primary races. Keith Douglas Casey has regularly run to unseat Rep. Randy Weber as the Republican on the ticket in Texas’ 14th district, garnering just 16 percent of the vote in the 2016 primary, followed by 5 percent in 2018 and 8 percent in 2022. Despite losing by 80 points in the March 2022 primary, Casey allegedly told people he’d actually won the race and accused Weber and Gov. Greg Abbott of conspiring against him to steal the race. He also told people he was going to kill Weber, according according to a complaint filed in federal court in Texas. Casey’s erratic behavior also included telling authorities he believed he’d been wiretapped and telling health officials he was a “servant of the most-high God,” prosecutors said. In November, a witness noticed Casey exiting and entering his car erratically, before telling the witness the election was stolen and “he was going down,” the complaint said. A hearing for the case is scheduled for Dec. 21.Read it at Houston Chronicle

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO