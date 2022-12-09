ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Police looking for suspects in southeast Austin 'jugging' case

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three men who followed and robbed a victim in southeast Austin. Two men attacked a customer at a gas station at 1719 East William Cannon Drive on Saturday. Investigators believe the suspects watched the victim withdraw cash from a bank earlier that...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police looking for suspect in armed robbery in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint in South Austin. Investigators say the suspect walked into the Murphy gas station, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 11 around 1:20 p.m. He threatened the employees with a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating recent robberies in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery and a jugging robbery that happened at the beginning of the week. Police released surveillance video of a suspect entering the Murphy's gas station on 710 E Ben White Boulevard on Dec. 12, with a gun threatening to shoot the cashiers if they didn't hand him money.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Collision on Ben White Boulevard leads to one person in critical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — A collision early Wednesday morning on Ben White Boulevard put one person in critical condition. At 2:03 a.m. on Dec. 14, one person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of James Casey Street and Ben White Boulevard. Both medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department were called out to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police looking for man who robbed Home Depot

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect in the robbery of a South Austin Home Depot. It happened around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the store on I-35 near Ben White Blvd. Investigators say as soon as the man walked into...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, police received a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested after trying to get into E 6th Street bar with two guns

The Austin Police Department arrested a man last week after he tried to get into a bar on East 6th Street with two guns. According to court documents, a Mooseknuckle Pub employee approached an officer around 1:14 a.m. on Friday. They said a man passed a gun to the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Donte Banks, and entered the bar.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two semi-trailer trucks crash in Georgetown, lanes closed on SH 130

The Georgetown Police Department is working a crash between two semi-trailer trucks on State Highway 130. The crash happened Wednesday morning. Several lanes were closed but have since reopened. ALSO | Man critically injured in S Austin hit-and-run No injuries were reported, but police said traffic is beginning to build...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man charged with capital murder for running over, killing victim in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said. According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX

