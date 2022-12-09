AUSTIN, Texas — A collision early Wednesday morning on Ben White Boulevard put one person in critical condition. At 2:03 a.m. on Dec. 14, one person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of James Casey Street and Ben White Boulevard. Both medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department were called out to the scene.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO