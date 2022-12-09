Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 3 suspects involved in jugging robbery at South Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station. Police said this incident was known as a "jugging" robbery. Police said on Dec. 12, around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a robbery...
Police looking for suspects in southeast Austin 'jugging' case
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three men who followed and robbed a victim in southeast Austin. Two men attacked a customer at a gas station at 1719 East William Cannon Drive on Saturday. Investigators believe the suspects watched the victim withdraw cash from a bank earlier that...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS searching for answers after body found in ditch in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help on any information on a deadly hit-and-run crash. On Dec. 6, around 9:45-11 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash at FM 973 near Tesla Road. The body was...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for suspect in armed robbery in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint in South Austin. Investigators say the suspect walked into the Murphy gas station, located at 710 E Ben White Blvd, on Sunday, Dec. 11 around 1:20 p.m. He threatened the employees with a...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating recent robberies in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery and a jugging robbery that happened at the beginning of the week. Police released surveillance video of a suspect entering the Murphy's gas station on 710 E Ben White Boulevard on Dec. 12, with a gun threatening to shoot the cashiers if they didn't hand him money.
Aggravated assault call in Blanco County leads to one person injured, another dead
AUSTIN, Texas — The Blanco County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) received an aggravated assault call on Monday that resulted in one person injured and another dead from being run over by a vehicle, a report states. On Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., BCSO received a 911 call regarding an aggravated...
CBS Austin
DPS searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run in SE Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the community’s help to identify the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in southeast Travis County last week. On Dec. 6, a citizen passing by found the body of a pedestrian on FM 973 near...
Collision on Ben White Boulevard leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — A collision early Wednesday morning on Ben White Boulevard put one person in critical condition. At 2:03 a.m. on Dec. 14, one person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of James Casey Street and Ben White Boulevard. Both medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department were called out to the scene.
fox7austin.com
Man charged in connection with death of Justin Haden booked in Travis County Jail
AUSTIN, Texas - The man charged in connection with the death of Justin Haden is now back in Austin. Jail records show that Gavin Roberts was booked in the Travis County Jail last night on two charges including tampering with human remains. Haden, 34, was last seen alive at his...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection in the 6600 block of Farm to Market 969 Road.
fox7austin.com
Murder suspect reveals new details in stabbing death of Justin Haden: Affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - The man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden is now back in Austin after his arrest in Colorado. Jail records show Gavin Roberts was booked in the Travis County Jail on Dec. 13 on two charges, murder and tampering with human remains. Haden, 34,...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for man who robbed Home Depot
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect in the robbery of a South Austin Home Depot. It happened around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the store on I-35 near Ben White Blvd. Investigators say as soon as the man walked into...
APD searching for suspect in east Austin bank robbery
Austin Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in east Austin in late November.
DPS looking for suspect of fatal hit-and-run near Tesla Gigafactory
DPS said on Dec. 6, between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a fatal hit-and-run on Farm to Market Road 973 near Tesla Road after a passerby saw the victim's body and alerted law enforcement.
Shooting in North Austin near Interstate 35 leaves one person dead; no threat to public
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting early Monday morning near Interstate 35 in North Austin left one person dead. At 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 12, a man was shot at 11902 North I-35 according to the Austin Police Department (APD). Officers were called out to the parking lot of AAA Limousine, where they discovered a man that was bleeding heavily.
fox7austin.com
Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, police received a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers...
CBS Austin
Man arrested after trying to get into E 6th Street bar with two guns
The Austin Police Department arrested a man last week after he tried to get into a bar on East 6th Street with two guns. According to court documents, a Mooseknuckle Pub employee approached an officer around 1:14 a.m. on Friday. They said a man passed a gun to the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Donte Banks, and entered the bar.
CBS Austin
Two semi-trailer trucks crash in Georgetown, lanes closed on SH 130
The Georgetown Police Department is working a crash between two semi-trailer trucks on State Highway 130. The crash happened Wednesday morning. Several lanes were closed but have since reopened. ALSO | Man critically injured in S Austin hit-and-run No injuries were reported, but police said traffic is beginning to build...
fox7austin.com
Man charged with capital murder for running over, killing victim in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said. According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
fox7austin.com
Police investigate deadly shooting in North Austin
Police are investigating after a man died in the parking lot of a North Austin game room. This is Austin's 68th homicide of the year.
Comments / 0