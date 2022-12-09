ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Man stole dozens of phones from Nashville bars, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department has led to the arrest of a man police say stole dozens of phones from downtown Nashville bars and sent them to China. On Monday, detectives charged Jhonnatan Nunez Pinilla, 35, of Huntington Station, New York, with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, a man visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. He cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat. Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after stabbing victim during argument

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after being involved in a crash while working traffic control. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto...
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked. On June 22nd, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot

(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
