Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
WSMV
Man stole dozens of phones from Nashville bars, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department has led to the arrest of a man police say stole dozens of phones from downtown Nashville bars and sent them to China. On Monday, detectives charged Jhonnatan Nunez Pinilla, 35, of Huntington Station, New York, with...
Teen charged with carjacking vehicle in Antioch with boy inside
A 14-year-old was charged after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Antioch with a child inside, left the boy on the side of the road and was taken into custody after a pursuit.
Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect arrested in Williamson County
A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montgomery County.
Nashville crash leads to arrest of suspect in burglary of former TN House Speaker’s home
The suspect in a high-profile burglary case has been arrested following a crash in Nashville.
Arrests made after 50 phones stolen from Broadway bars in one weekend
A man faces felony charges after police say he was caught trying to ship dozens of cell phones that he claimed to have stolen from people on Broadway in a single weekend.
WSMV
Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, a man visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. He cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted. 1. Joe De...
WSMV
Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
WSMV
Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat. Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.
Man critically injured after stabbing at Antioch home
Metro police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing that occurred at a home in Antioch overnight.
Police chase leads to arrest, cocaine bust in North Nashville
A man faces several charges after police say he led officers on a chase in Nashville, nearly hit a patrol car and was found with cocaine.
Antioch woman’s mail stolen in broad daylight; she warns of holiday mail theft
A former Metro Council member is sending out a warning to others to stay vigilant after she said her mail was stolen over the weekend.
clarksvillenow.com
One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
WKRN
Man charged after stabbing victim during argument
New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after being involved in a crash while working traffic control. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto...
tbinewsroom.com
Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church
SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked. On June 22nd, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents...
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
clarksvillenow.com
Police search for suspects involved in fraud, identity theft at F&M Bank locations in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who tried to cash a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. CPD said he used another person’s identity to cash a fraudulent check at an F&M Bank, 2700...
‘They could be hiding somewhere’: South Nashville family gives warning after finding squatter in their home
A South Nashville family is still in shock, after someone turned the family's new residence into their own home.
WKRN
Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville.
Comments / 0