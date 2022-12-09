ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

All-Sun Belt Offensive Lineman Dalton Cooper Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys are bringing an All-Sun Belt offensive lineman back to his home state. Texas State transfer Dalton Cooper committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Out of Prague, Oklahoma, Cooper is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and has started at left tackle for the Bobcats for the past three seasons.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five QB Options OSU Could Pursue in the Transfer Portal

With Spencer Sanders hitting the transfer portal and OSU skipping a year in 2020 in which it took only a walk-on at QB and not a scholarship player, the Cowboys this offseason figure to likely be in the mix to add not only Zane Flores, the talented high school prospect out of Nebraska, but also a veteran arm out of the transfer portal, too.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Gundy Releases Statement on Mike Leach’s Passing

The college football world lost a great one Monday night with the passing of Mike Leach. Leach, who was a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, died Monday at 61 after complications related to a heart condition. Leach was an innovator whose offensive philosophies have, in many ways, shaped American football, and he did that right alongside Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State’s coach, when the two shared five years together in the Big 12 as head coaches.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Three-Year Starting QB Brennan Armstrong of Virginia to Visit OSU, Wisconsin

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona later this month between Oklahoma State and Wisconsin suddenly has bigger implications than previously expected as both the Cowboys and the Badgers have reportedly emerged as potential suitors to land Virginia quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong is a three-year starter with the Cavaliers who...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy