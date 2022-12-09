Read full article on original website
All-Sun Belt Offensive Lineman Dalton Cooper Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys are bringing an All-Sun Belt offensive lineman back to his home state. Texas State transfer Dalton Cooper committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Out of Prague, Oklahoma, Cooper is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and has started at left tackle for the Bobcats for the past three seasons.
Five QB Options OSU Could Pursue in the Transfer Portal
With Spencer Sanders hitting the transfer portal and OSU skipping a year in 2020 in which it took only a walk-on at QB and not a scholarship player, the Cowboys this offseason figure to likely be in the mix to add not only Zane Flores, the talented high school prospect out of Nebraska, but also a veteran arm out of the transfer portal, too.
Mike Gundy Releases Statement on Mike Leach’s Passing
The college football world lost a great one Monday night with the passing of Mike Leach. Leach, who was a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, died Monday at 61 after complications related to a heart condition. Leach was an innovator whose offensive philosophies have, in many ways, shaped American football, and he did that right alongside Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State’s coach, when the two shared five years together in the Big 12 as head coaches.
Washington State Transfer Wide Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling Commits to Oklahoma State
After the portal opened last Monday, players were on mass exodus from programs around the country, but Monday is shaping up to be a big day on the opposite end of the spectrum for Oklahoma State. About 30 minutes after running back transfer Sean Tyler announced his commitment to the...
Daily Bullets (Dec. 12): Another Thrilling Bedlam, Calculating Odds for Spencer Sanders’ Next Home
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Let’s not bury the lede – OSU had an incredible comeback to beat OU in Bedlam Wrestling yesterday. • The Pokes lost a back-and-forth game in Brooklyn yesterday against Virginia Tech.
Three-Year Starting QB Brennan Armstrong of Virginia to Visit OSU, Wisconsin
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona later this month between Oklahoma State and Wisconsin suddenly has bigger implications than previously expected as both the Cowboys and the Badgers have reportedly emerged as potential suitors to land Virginia quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong is a three-year starter with the Cavaliers who...
