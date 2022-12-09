Lizzo was named the People’s Champion during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. On Tuesday night, (Dec. 6) the chart-topper was presented with the honor by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson. “She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and she’s always in your corner. I should know because I’m her mother,” explained Johnson-Jefferson before bestowing her daughter with the golden trophy.More from VIBE.comLizzo Teases "Special (Remix)" With SZALizzo Named TikTok's Top Music Artist Of 2022Summer Walker Plans Soul EP After Award Show Snubs “Melissa has always been herself, 100% that chick and she has shown us all that...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO