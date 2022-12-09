Read full article on original website
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Lizzo Accepts People’s Champ Award During 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Lizzo was named the People’s Champion during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. On Tuesday night, (Dec. 6) the chart-topper was presented with the honor by her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson. “She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and she’s always in your corner. I should know because I’m her mother,” explained Johnson-Jefferson before bestowing her daughter with the golden trophy.More from VIBE.comLizzo Teases "Special (Remix)" With SZALizzo Named TikTok's Top Music Artist Of 2022Summer Walker Plans Soul EP After Award Show Snubs “Melissa has always been herself, 100% that chick and she has shown us all that...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Zoe Saldana At ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Premiere In London
Actress Zoe Saldana attended the World Premiere of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. She left little to the imagination with this sheer black embellished gown! On the carpet she stated, ‘13 years is a lot of time but good things are worth the wait’.
Albany Herald
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Jenna Ortega Had COVID While Filming Her Iconic Wednesday Dance Scene
If you watched season one of Netflix's Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega when it hit the streaming site on November 23 — and you probably did because the show accumulated a record-breaking 341.2 million hours of viewing time in just one week — then you surely remember the now-iconic dance scene.
toofab.com
Ryan Reynolds Dedicates People's Icon Award to Blake Lively & Daughters, Talks 4th Child on Way
"You're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness. I joke, my family exhausts me" Ryan Reynolds is dedicating his achievements to the people most important in his life. When the 46-year-old accepted the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Award on Tuesday, he took the time to express his gratitude for his wife Blake Lively and his three daughters.
